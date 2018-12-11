This Is the Best Business Credit Card According to TPG Readers
The inaugural TPG Awards in New York City were a huge success, with highlights including a performance by Bebe Rexha, tributes to Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee and Captain Sully and, of course, the presentation of awards to winners across credit card, loyalty program and airline categories.
You can view the full list of winners here, but today let’s highlight the Best Business Credit Card of the Year category. TPG readers selected three cards as finalists, but the one to ultimately take the cake with the most reader votes was the Business Platinum® Card from American Express. This card offers one of the most extensive lists of perks around, with a 35% Pay With Points rebate, an up to $200 annual airline fee credit, complimentary Gold status with both Hilton and Marriott and more. Amex just announced a new WeWork access perk (must enroll by 12/31/19) and an annual Dell statement credit along with an annual fee hike from $450 to $595 (starting in February) (See Rates & Fees), so card holders will have to weigh whether it’s worth it, but there’s no denying it can be a worthwhile pick for business owners who frequently travel.
Here’s how the other two finalists in the category stacked up, in descending order:
- Business Platinum Card from American Express
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
- Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
These two Chase business cards are also strong options, especially for those who don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on annual fees. The Ink Business Preferred Card has one of the most valuable welcome bonuses among business credit cards (80,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months) along with a lucrative earning structure, while the Ink Business Unlimited gives you the flexibility to earn 1.5% back on all purchases or, if you have another Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, to earn 1.5x points on all spending, equal to a 3% return based on TPG’s valuations.
Aside from the up to 100,000 points welcome bonus, Amex recently made huge improvements to the Business Platinum Card, including the fact that you will now earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more, earn 5x on flights and eligible hotels at Amextravel.com and cardholders will receive a $200 airline fee credit each year.
- Welcome Offer: Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points.
- Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
- Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points. That's 1.5 points per dollar, on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year.
- 35% Airline Bonus: Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year.
- Enroll to get up to $200 in statement credits annually by getting up to $100 semi-annually for U.S. purchases with Dell. Terms apply.
