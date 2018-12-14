This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The inaugural TPG Awards took place onboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space museum on Tuesday Dec. 4, as we honored the best of the best in the travel industry. While appearances by Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and Leymah Gbowee (along with an incredible performance by Bebe Rexha) were highlights of the evening, I’m sure that most readers who weren’t able to attend live were mostly curious to know which credit cards, airlines and hotel programs took home trophies at the ceremony.
We posted the full list of award winners the morning after the show, and this led to some serious debate in the comments section. To be clear, the majority of the awards were selected entirely by TPG readers via a secured Google poll, with only the airline cabin awards being determined by our editorial staff. However, the term “best” is a relative one, so if you didn’t agree with any of the winners, we want to provide some additional information on where the final voting landed.
Here’s the list of nominees for best airline cobranded credit card based on how many votes each one received:
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
- Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
- Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card
- United Club Card
- United Explorer Card
You may not be a fan of Delta’s lack of award charts or seemingly constant devaluations, but it’s hard to deny that the carrier’s Platinum American Express provides some solid value. It’s a great option for regular Delta flyers who can’t quite earn elite status thanks to free checked bags and priority boarding, but its built-in MQM boosters can actually help lower-tier elites jump to higher levels of status each year (or allow you to earn status without actually flying). The card’s annual companion certificate can also go a long way toward covering the $195 annual fee, though it’s nowhere near as flexible as the similar companion fare offered on the Alaska Visa.
Of course, the introduction of Basic Economy award tickets in select markets has taken some significant luster out of the SkyMiles program since the TPG Awards, so only time will tell if the card can repeat in 2019.
