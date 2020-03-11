Avengers assemble! Disney announces opening date for new Avengers Campus
Good news — the Avengers are almost ready to assemble at Disney’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim.
At today’s annual Disney annual investor meeting, the company announced a good reason to consider a summer trip out to Disneyland and California Adventure: The brand-new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park has an official opening date of July 18, 2020.
Disney describes this soon-to-open land as “immersive” in all things Avengers. This isn’t just about meeting the Avengers for a photo op, it is an opportunity for your kids (or yourself) to become one of the superheroes alongside Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and more. There will be an all-heights ride-through Spider-Man attraction called “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure” that I’ve seen described as similar to Toy Story Mania! in that it is an interactive game for the whole family. On this ride, you’ll actually help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots using your web-slinging powers.
Of course, this new attraction will join the already open and pretty darn fun Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! ride at California Adventure. (That ride was actually converted a few years ago from the previous Tower of Terror attraction.)
At the Avengers Campus, you’ll also find Pym’s Test Kitchen — as in the Pym from Ant-Man and the Wasp who can shrink people and things down to sub-atomic size … and then blow them up to gigantic proportions. So, it’s no surprise that you’ll find both “supersized” and “supershrunk” foods to try.
The Avengers themselves will also be found in the land doing what they do best — helping keep the world safe. This will even include a Spider-Man “stuntronic” who shoots webs that allow him to flip and “fly” through the sky high above the Avenger Campus.
If you are making the trip this summer, here are some tips for using points to cover the cost of your Disney tickets, as well as a guide to spending some time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that opened in 2019.
When it comes to choosing lodging near Disneyland, you have lots of options. I’m partial to the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian if you want to go all-in on a Disney experience, but the nearby Fairfield Anaheim Resort is an easy walk to the parks and is a Marriott Category 5 hotel (so you could potentially use an up to 35k certificate from your Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card). The Courtyard Anaheim Theme Park Entrance is another great choice (with a waterpark), but it is pricier as a Category 7 Marriott.
