Breaking: Disneyland and other California theme parks can reopen April 1 — but it will be different than before
Come April 1, it may be the best time ever to visit Disneyland. Yes, you heard that right. After being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, Disneyland received conditional approval from the state of California to reopen. Other in-state theme parks, such as Universal and Knott’s Berry Farm, can also open as soon as April 1.
The Orange County Register reported the news as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s refresh of his “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” a four-tier plan to reopen California.
Some theme parks, including Disneyland, had previously partially opened some shopping/dining areas as well as for limited special events.
There are some stipulations to this upcoming policy shift. The counties the parks are located in must first reach the benchmark of red/substantial tier 2 risk status.
For context, the county Disneyland is in — Orange County — is currently at “purple” tier 1 status, which indicates widespread risk. However, all signs point that its status will be lowered to tier 2 next week. That opens the door for Disney reopening its gates and visitors once again meandering down Main Street, U.S.A.
There are some other conditions for reopening the theme parks, too. At least for now, out-of-state visitors are out of luck. Only California residents will be admitted.
Park capacity will also be limited to 15%, which is why we opened by saying that April may be a wonderful time to visit Disneyland and other California theme parks — especially if you are lucky enough to have already been vaccinated. For context, Disney World has been operating at 35% capacity, according to a recent Disney investor call.
Even with the California visitor restriction, it is very likely that those wishing to visit the ‘happiest place on earth’ will face some stiff competition for park reservations in the early reopening days given the pent-up demand and capacity constraints.
Capacity restrictions will also be placed on indoor rides and attractions.
Even with those caveats, this is good news for Californians that are looking for life to begin the path back to normalcy.
Featured image by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort
