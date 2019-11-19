ANA, Japan Airlines plan big shift in U.S. flights to Tokyo Haneda
All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have divvied up 12 new flights to the U.S. from Tokyo’s popular close-in Haneda airport, with many routes moving from Narita International Airport next year.
Star Alliance member ANA will add nonstop service between Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Houston Intercontinental (IAH), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Seattle/Tacoma (SEA) and Washington Dulles (IAD). While Oneworld alliance member JAL will add nonstop service between Haneda and Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Honolulu (HNL) and Los Angeles (LAX), the carriers announced separately on Tuesday. Most of the changes occur on March 29.
ANA will serve nine cities in the U.S. from Tokyo, its schedule from March as currently published via Cirium:
- Chicago O’Hare: Daily Haneda and Narita on Boeing 777-300ERs
- Honolulu: Daily Haneda on a Boeing 787-9, and twice daily Narita on an Airbus A380
- Houston Intercontinental: Daily Haneda on a 777-300ER (replaces daily Narita)
- Los Angeles: Twice daily Haneda on 777-300ERs, and daily Narita on a 777-300ER
- New York JFK: Daily Haneda and Narita on 777-300ERs
- San Francisco: Daily Haneda (start date and aircraft to be determined), and daily Narita on a 777-300ER
- San Jose: Daily Haneda on a 787-8 (replaces daily Narita)
- Seattle: Daily Haneda on a 787-8 (replaces daily Narita)
- Washington Dulles: Daily Haneda on a 777-300ER (replaces daily Narita)
JAL will serve 11 cities in the U.S. from Tokyo, its schedule from March as currently published via Cirium:
- Boston (BOS): Daily Narita on a 787-9
- Chicago O’Hare: Daily Haneda on a 777-300ER, and daily Narita on a 787-9 from Feb. 21, 2021
- Dallas/Fort Worth: Daily Haneda on a 787-9 (replaces daily Narita)
- Guam (GUM): Daily Narita on a 777-200
- Honolulu: Twice daily Haneda on 787-9s (replaces two of four daily Narita flights), and twice daily Narita on a Boeing 767-300ER and 777-200
- Kona (KOA): Daily Narita on a 767-300ER
- Los Angeles: Daily Haneda on a 777-300ER (replaces one of two daily Narita flights), and daily Narita on a 787-9
- New York JFK: Twice daily Haneda on a 777-300ER (replaces daily Haneda and Narita flights)
- San Diego (SAN): Daily Narita on a 787-8
- San Francisco: Daily Haneda on a 777-300ER, and daily Narita on a 787-9
- Seattle: Daily Narita on a 787-8
The Japanese carrier’s Haneda and Narita changes follow those announced by U.S. carriers over the past few months. American Airlines will add two flights at Haneda, Delta Air Lines will add five flights and end service to Narita all together, Hawaiian Airlines will add one flight, and United Airlines — a partner of ANA — will add four flights.
All of the added service between the U.S. and Tokyo is a precursor to the 2020 Olympics in the Japanese capital. The new flights, 12 for airlines from each country, were agreed to by officials in February.
ANA and its partner United will serve nine cities in the U.S. from Haneda, and nine from Narita.
JAL and its partner American will serve six cities from Haneda, and nine from Narita. American will close its Admirals Club at Narita airport in favor of using JAL’s lounges in March.
