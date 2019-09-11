This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines is providing more details on its move in Tokyo to the city’s Haneda airport next March, setting dates for its new flights and planning a new lounge.
The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will begin flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND) from Atlanta (ATL), Detroit (DTW), Honolulu (HNL), Portland (PDX) in Oregon, and Seattle (SEA) on Mar. 28, it announced on Tuesday. The first departures from Haneda will occur a day later.
Delta will end service to Tokyo Narita (NRT), and close its hub in the city that dates back decades, on Mar. 28.
As part of the decision to close its hub in Tokyo, the airline will move the stop for its Manila (MNL) flight to Seoul Incheon (ICN). Delta will fly the route with an Airbus A330-900 from Mar. 29.
Delta will open a new 9,000 square foot Sky Club at Haneda by March as part of its move to the close-in Tokyo airport from Narita.
The Atlanta-based carrier will be the largest US airline at Haneda from March. The company won five of 12 available daytime flights at the airport that the U.S. Department of Transportation allocated in August. In addition, it already held two of the previously awarded six flights to Haneda.
The regulator awarded American Airlines was awarded two flights for service from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Los Angeles (LAX); Hawaiian Airlines on flight for service from Honolulu; and United Airlines four flights for service from Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles, Newark Liberty (EWR) and Washington Dulles (IAD).
Separately from the Haneda details, Delta will expand its presence in Portland next April. The carrier will begin twice-daily service to Las Vegas (LAS) with Embraer 175 aircraft on Apr. 1, it also said on Tuesday.
The new Portland-Las Vegas flights will be timed to connect with Delta’s Haneda flight.
Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines between Portland and Las Vegas, according to Diio by Cirium schedule data.
Featured image by Shutterstock.com.
