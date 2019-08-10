This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American, Delta, Hawaiian and United airlines all secured new daytime access to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. That came Friday as the US Department of Transportation confirmed which airlines get to divvy up the rights for the 12 daily flights.
The DOT already had preliminarily awarded the Haneda slots, which were finalized in Friday’s announcement.
The 12 new daytime Haneda services are going to the following airlines:
- American Airlines for flights from Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles
- Delta Air Lines for flights from Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland, Oregon
- Hawaiian Airlines for flights from Honolulu
- United Airlines for flights from Newark, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles and Washington-Dulles
Flights on the new routes are expected to begin in 2020.
Haneda, along with Narita, is one Tokyo’s two airports. But Haneda is much closer to downtown Tokyo, making it the preferred airport for most travelers heading to or from Tokyo.
The newly awarded routes will be in addition to six Haneda routes already served by US airlines. They are:
- American: Los Angeles, which will increase to twice-daily service with the new slots
- Delta: Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul
- Hawaiian: Honolulu, Kona
- United: San Francisco
With the new route selections that were finalized Friday, Delta noted that it will become the largest US airline at Haneda.
But, Delta will completely scrap its hub at Narita after winning the Haneda access.
“This new service is a game-changer for Delta’s ability to offer competitive and comprehensive access to the city,” Delta says in an Aug. 1 newsletter to employees. “Haneda saves up to two hours of travel time from the airport to the city center compared to Narita.”
Featured image by Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
