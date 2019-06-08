This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Race to the Hamptons: What’s the Best Way to Get There?
Find out which route won and which route lost.
Back by Popular Demand: The Limited-Edition Amex Rose Gold Card (no longer available)
Pink, metal and limited edition is a solid combination in our book.
Uber to Launch On-Demand Helicopter Service in New York
Look out, BLADE.
Say Farewell to Your Google Trips App This Summer
Don’t worry, though. The app’s features aren’t gone forever.
AA Launches 25 New Routes, Expanding Its Network to 365 Destinations
Say hello to new international flight options.
The Amex Gold Card Will Now Earn 4x Points at Restaurants Worldwide
Points back will no longer be restricted to domestic food.
Check to See if You’re Targeted for Free American Airlines Elite Status
Just press a button to “Claim Your Status.”
Delta Air Lines Says Boston Is Now One of Its Hub Cities
Boston is becoming Delta’s new trans-Atlantic gateway, right there behind New York’s JFK.
Here’s Why Hilton’s CEO Doesn’t Tip Housekeeping
And also why we should probably continue to tip housekeeping.
US Bans the Most Common Way for Americans to Visit Cuba, Ends Visits by Cruise Ship
It continues to get more difficult to visit the island.
