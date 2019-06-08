This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Beach entrance on the dunes

Race to the Hamptons: What’s the Best Way to Get There?

Find out which route won and which route lost.

Back by Popular Demand: The Limited-Edition Amex Rose Gold Card (no longer available)

Pink, metal and limited edition is a solid combination in our book.

Uber to Launch On-Demand Helicopter Service in New York

Look out, BLADE.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Say Farewell to Your Google Trips App This Summer

Don’t worry, though. The app’s features aren’t gone forever.

LAX Airport, March 2019 (Photo by Alberto Riva/TPG)

AA Launches 25 New Routes, Expanding Its Network to 365 Destinations

Say hello to new international flight options.

(Photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy)

The Amex Gold Card Will Now Earn 4x Points at Restaurants Worldwide

Points back will no longer be restricted to domestic food.

Check to See if You’re Targeted for Free American Airlines Elite Status

Just press a button to “Claim Your Status.”

The tail of a Delta Air Lines aircraft sits within view of the Boston skyline at Boston Logan International Airport on Aug. 8, 2016. (Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Delta Air Lines Says Boston Is Now One of Its Hub Cities

Boston is becoming Delta’s new trans-Atlantic gateway, right there behind New York’s JFK.

(Photo by Tom Weis.)

Here’s Why Hilton’s CEO Doesn’t Tip Housekeeping

And also why we should probably continue to tip housekeeping.

(Photo by Pixelchrome Inc. / Getty Images)

US Bans the Most Common Way for Americans to Visit Cuba, Ends Visits by Cruise Ship

It continues to get more difficult to visit the island.

