Some travelers work all year to get elite status — spending thousands of dollars, doing year-end mileage runs or even just paying airlines large sums to maintain status. But, sometimes, airlines will simply offer members status for free. And a slew of these free elite status offers were just sent out by American Airlines.
This week, some TPG readers have reported receiving an email from American Airlines offering completely free elite status with “no strings attached.” Readers who’ve passed along their offer were targeted for Gold, Platinum and even Platinum Pro elite status. For reference, Platinum Pro elite status typically requires 75,000 Elite Qualifying Miles and 9,000 Elite Qualifying Dollars.
So far, all of the offers we’ve seen have the following terms:
- Sign up by August 13, 2019.
- Complimentary status runs through October 31, 2019.
Along with free elite status, some targeted members are also getting 500-mile upgrades. Some AAdvantage members targeted for Gold elite status are getting 10 upgrades upon accepting the offer, while others aren’t getting any upgrades.
At least some Platinum offers come with 20 upgrades — which are good for upgraded travel up to 10,000 direct flight miles. There’s no offer of 500-mile upgrades for those targeted for Platinum Pro, as these elites get unlimited complimentary upgrades without needing to use 500-mile upgrades.
How to Check If You’re Targeted: Members who were targeted for this promotion should have received an email. However, you can check to see if you’re targeted without digging through your inbox by heading to AA’s Promotions website and see if you have an offer listed. Currently I’m only targeted to earn 1,000 bonus miles for joining AAdvantage Dining:
Elite Status Challenges: Most — but not all — offers are combined with a challenge to maintain elite status or earn an even higher elite status. For all challenges, EQMs and EQDs must be earned between the date of registration and October 31, 2019 to earn elite status all the way through January 31, 2021.
The fast-track to extending Gold elite status through January 31, 2021 is very reasonable, requiring just 7,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQM) and 850 Elite Qualifying Dollars (EQD). Members targeted for Platinum elite status challenges require 12,500 EQM and 1,500 EQD.
Those who received a Platinum Pro challenge need to earn 20,000 EQM and 2,400 EQD to extend their status through the beginning of 2021. While that’s a significant spend, it’s far less than the typical 75,000 EQM and 9,000 EQM requirements for this status.
