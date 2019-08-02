This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
FoundersCard offers many benefits for entrepreneurs and business owners, from car rental benefits to hotel elite status. Now, the company is offering a new promotion of three months of United Premier Gold status with the option to challenge to keep that status through January 2021. The news was first reported by Miles to Memories.
Here’s what you need to know.
You can receive MileagePlus Premier Gold status from September 1 – November 30, 2019, and keep it through January 31, 2021 by:
- Enrolling in this Challenge by August 26, 2019;
- Being enrolled in the MileagePlus and PerksPlus programs; and
- Earning 15,000 Premier Qualifying Miles (PQMs) or 20 Premier Qualifying Segments (PQSs) and $2,500 Premier Qualifying Dollars (PQDs) during the challenge period.
United Premier Gold is the second tier in United’s program and normally requires 50,000 PQMs or 60 PQSs plus $6,000 PQDs. As a Premier Gold member, you’ll receive complimentary access to Economy Plus and preferred seats, same-day flight changes, and priority check-in, security, boarding and baggage handling. We value Premier Gold status at $2,595.
FoundersCard recently also brought back a similar airline status challenge with American. For the American perk, you need to enroll by August 4, and you’ll then get three months of AAdvantage Gold or Platinum status. If you complete the following requirements between August 15 and November 15, you’ll keep AAdvantage status through January 2021.
American Airlines AAdvantage Gold Status Offer
- Enroll in Business Extra
- Earn 7,000 EQMs or 8 EQSs AND $1,000 EQDs
American Airlines AAdvantage Platinum Status Offer
- Enroll in Business Extra
- Earn 12,500 EQMs or 16 EQSs AND $2,000 EQDs
What’s interesting about this offer is that if you were planning on doing an AA status challenge this year, then the cost of your FoundersCard membership ($495 for TPG readers who apply through our link) would effectively be free since American charges for status challenges. We value a full year of AAdvantage Gold and AAdvantage Platinum at $905 and $2,195, respectively.
Keep in mind, however, that American only allows members to receive elite status through a challenge once every five years. Also, FoundersCard does have an application process, but if you’re looking for a shortcut to status with two of the major US carriers, it could be worth adding it to your wallet today.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
