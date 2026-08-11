Today is the day: Tock restaurants, wineries and other dining experiences are now available on Resy.

And for American Express cardholders, the most exciting part is coming soon.

Beginning Sept. 15, select U.S.-based Tock venues will become eligible for the Resy statement credit available on select Amex cards.

That will make an already easy-to-use benefit even more useful, adding hundreds of restaurants, wineries and dining experiences to the mix.

As we reported earlier this year, Resy and Tock are integrating, bringing together more than 25,000 restaurants and other venues.

For those not yet familiar, Tock is particularly known for high-end restaurants, tasting menus, wineries and bookable dining experiences. Its roster includes names such as The French Laundry, Alinea, Smyth and Per Se, along with wineries, omakase counters and other experiences.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

There's one important detail: Just because a Tock venue appears on Resy today doesn't mean your Amex Resy credit works there quite yet.

Here's what you need to know.

Related: How to use the Amex Resy credits

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Tock venues are now on Resy — but don't use your Amex credit yet

As of Aug. 11, Tock restaurants, wineries and experiences are available on Resy. However, the newly added Tock venues aren't yet eligible for Amex Resy statement credits.

ERIC ROSEN/ THE POINTS GUY

To make the distinction clear, as we shared would happen, Resy is displaying a badge identifying venues that are currently eligible for the Amex Resy credit.

Amex tells TPG the badge doesn't narrow the existing pool of eligible Resy restaurants. Instead, it's meant to distinguish eligible venues from newly added Tock restaurants and experiences where the credit doesn't yet apply.

RESY

Amex Resy credits expand to select Tock venues beginning Sept. 15

Beginning on Sept. 15, select U.S.-based Tock venues will become eligible for the Resy statement credit.

"Hundreds of Tock venues will be Resy Credit-eligible on September 15 across the U.S. in major markets and more will continue to be added," an Amex spokesperson told TPG.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

For American Express Platinum Card® cardmembers, the timing is particularly noteworthy: Sept. 15 leaves about two weeks to enroll and use up to $100 in third-quarter Resy statement credits at eligible U.S. venues before the benefit resets on October 1.

Even more Tock restaurants will be added to the Resy credit eligibility on a rolling basis over the coming months, so while you'll want to check in on Sept. 15 to see which Tock experiences and restaurants are eligible, that list is likely to expand over time.

Amex cards that offer a Resy credit

Several Amex cards currently offer Resy statement credits, ranging from up to $10 per month to up to $100 per quarter.

Here's a reminder of which cards include the benefit and how much you can receive. Just be sure to pay with your eligible Amex card at an eligible U.S. Resy restaurant to use the statement credit. No reservation is required.

Remember that enrollment is required for all benefits, so make sure you've enrolled in this perk before dining at an eligible venue.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

Tock's arrival on Resy significantly expands the number and variety of venues on the platform, but Amex cardmembers should remember one important date: Sept. 15.

That's when hundreds of U.S. Tock venues will become eligible for Amex Resy statement credits, with more expected to be added over time.

Be sure to look for the Resy credit-eligibility badge before assuming that a newly added Tock venue will trigger your statement credit.

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