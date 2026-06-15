Over the weekend, some eagle-eyed Amex cardholders noticed new language indicating that, beginning Aug. 1, restaurants would need to display a badge on the Resy website showing whether they were eligible for the built-in Resy statement credits* on the American Express® Gold Card (up to $50 biannually) and American Express Platinum Card® (up to $100 quarterly).

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Understandably, that raised some eyebrows.

Fortunately, the sky isn't falling with this easier-to-use statement credit, and the change doesn't appear to make the credit any harder to use.

If some Resy restaurants qualified for the credit while others did not, it would add unnecessary complexity to what has historically been one of the easiest Amex statement credits to use — especially if the list of eligible restaurants were to fluctuate or shrink.

*Enrollment required, for use at U.S. Resy restaurants

Related: Coming soon: Use your Amex Resy credit at even more restaurants

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The good news: Your Resy credit isn't losing restaurants

Thankfully, American Express confirmed to TPG that there is no major cause for alarm. In a statement shared with TPG on Monday, Amex said:

"We have added a Resy Credit eligible badge to Resy venues pages to provide additional clarity to diners at the time of booking. We have not removed Resy venues that are eligible today and will be adding more eligible venues later this year when Tock venues become bookable on Resy."

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That means that you should be able to keep using your Resy credits as you have before.

American Express acquired Tock, a platform for booking high-end dining experiences, wineries, and more. And Resy, also owned by American Express, is now integrating Tock venues into its platform.

TPG will continue monitoring the situation and will share updates as they become available. For now, make sure your eligible Amex card is enrolled for the Resy credit and continue using the credit as you normally would.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Amex Gold and our full review of the Amex Platinum.