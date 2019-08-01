This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re big fans of the Amex Offers program here at TPG, from hotel bonuses to savings on electronics to enhanced earning rates with Amazon. And if you haven’t checked the portal today, you may want to fire it up, as we’re seeing some new deals that are likely appealing to a wide swath of readers.
Several TPG staffers discovered this morning that they’d been targeted for new promotions at gas stations and superstores on several cards, including the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
Here’s what you need to know.
You’ll receive up to 400 Membership Rewards points by using your eligible card and spending a minimum of $40 in one or more purchases at a US gas station by November 1. You can even earn this up to three times (or 1,200 points).
However, we’re seeing a couple of different versions of this offer, so check your Amex Offers portal to make sure you’re getting the best deal. For instance, I received a similar offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express, but for 200 points instead of 400.
If you’re targeted for the 200-point offer, you’re looking at an added return of 10% on a $40 purchase, while those targeted for the 400-point offer would enjoy a 20% boost — both based on TPG’s most recent valuations. However, be sure to consider the opportunity cost of these offers through the end of September. If you have the Chase Freedom in your wallet, you can currently earn 5 % cash back (5x points) on up to $1,500 worth of purchases at gas stations in Q3 (enrollment required). If you also have a full Ultimate Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, that’s a 10% return.
That’s not the only offer we’re seeing today, either. TPG Family Editor Summer Hull was targeted for a 15% statement credit (up to $10 total) on online purchases at select superstores — such as Target, Walmart and Jet.com — through October 31, 2019. Note that this deal is only eligible for online purchases (including mobile apps) but excludes reloadable gift cards purchased online.
In addition, each individual merchant includes specific restrictions, so if you’re targeted for one of these offers, be sure your purchase will be eligible for the bonus. And the $10 limit means that it’s only eligible on the first $66.67 you spend at these stores’ websites. After that, consider shifting your spend to a card that earns a solid return on everyday purchases like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.
And of course, don’t forget to go through an online shopping portal prior to making the purchase, as these should stack with any cash-back or bonus-mile offers through those sites.
