American Express cardholders have a new way to redeem Membership Rewards points.

Eligible cardholders can now use Membership Rewards points directly through Apple Pay when checking out online or in apps on an iPhone or iPad. The feature lets you apply points toward eligible purchases without leaving the Apple Pay checkout experience.

Here's what to know about the new feature and when it might make sense to use it.

How to use Amex Membership Rewards points with Apple Pay

Using Membership Rewards points with Apple Pay is designed to be a seamless part of the checkout process.

Here's how it works:

Shop online or in an app using Apple Pay on your iPhone or iPad.

Select an eligible American Express Membership Rewards card.

Choose "Use Rewards" during checkout.

Enter the number of points you'd like to redeem toward your purchase.

Complete your Apple Pay transaction.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

Cardholders can apply points toward all or part of an eligible purchase, offering flexibility if you want to reduce your out-of-pocket cost.

Which cards are eligible?

The new Apple Pay redemption feature is available on eligible American Express cards that earn Membership Rewards points, including:

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If your eligible card has been added to Apple Pay, the Use Rewards option should appear automatically during checkout.

The information for the Amex Green Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: The best time to apply for these popular American Express cards based on offer history

How much are Membership Rewards points worth with Apple Pay?

American Express values Membership Rewards points redeemed through Apple Pay at 0.7 cents apiece, meaning 10,000 points can be redeemed for $70.

By comparison, TPG currently values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each when transferred to airline and hotel partners, per June 2026 valuations.

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That makes Apple Pay a convenience-focused redemption rather than a value-focused one.

Related: How to redeem American Express Membership Rewards points for maximum value

Is Apple Pay a good way to use Membership Rewards points?

While the added flexibility is convenient, we generally don't recommend redeeming Membership Rewards points this way.

At TPG, we typically recommend transferring Membership Rewards points to Amex's airline and hotel partners whenever possible, since those redemptions can provide significantly more value than using points toward everyday purchases.

That said, redeeming points through Apple Pay could make sense in certain situations.

If you have a large Membership Rewards balance or simply want to offset the cost of an eligible purchase, the convenience may outweigh maximizing every point's value.

If your goal is to maximize value, transfers remain the better choice. If your goal is convenience, Apple Pay is now another redemption option.

Related: Best ways to use Amex Membership Rewards points, from business-class flights to Europe to budget-friendly hotel stays

Bottom line

Amex's new Pay with points integration makes it easier than ever for eligible cardholders to redeem Membership Rewards points through Apple Pay. While the added flexibility is a welcome addition, it's generally not the best way to maximize the value of your rewards.

If you're looking to get the most out of your Membership Rewards points, you'll typically come out ahead by transferring them to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners. Still, for cardholders who want to offset the cost of an everyday purchase, the new feature offers another useful redemption option.

Related: How to maximize benefits with the American Express Platinum