In celebration of its 35th anniversary, American Express Travel is expanding its Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection programs to include more than 350 new properties worldwide.

Fine Hotels + Resorts launched in 1991 with just 120 properties.

Today, the additions bring the combined portfolio to more than 3,400 properties across 116 countries, including hotels in destinations such as Japan, New Zealand, Morocco and Argentina. The expansion gives eligible American Express cardholders more properties to choose from when booking through Amex Travel.

Here's what cardmembers should know.

What new hotels are joining Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection?

American Express has added 351 properties to its Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection collections. The new additions span destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America. Most are already bookable on AmexTravel.com, with a small handful to be made available in the coming days.

ESPACIO Nagoya Castle in Nagoya, Japan. AMERICAN EXPRESS

Here are a few of the hotels joining the programs:

Casa Lucia, Melia Collection in Buenos Aires, Argentina

ESPACIO Nagoya Castle in Nagoya, Japan

Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa in Honolulu, Hawaii

One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana

Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

ROKI Queenstown in Queenstown, New Zealand

Selman Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco

Six Senses London in London, United Kingdom

The Lake Como EDITION in Cadenabbia, Italy

The expansion adds properties across a range of destinations and travel styles, including beach getaways, city stays, wellness-focused trips and adventure destinations.

"Our Hotel Curation Team reviews each property against a set of required and preferred criteria informed by what we know our premium Card Members value when they travel," Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, told TPG.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Park Hyatt Los Cabos. CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Hendley said the assessment ultimately determines which program is the better fit, with Fine Hotels + Resorts representing Amex's luxury hotel program and The Hotel Collection offering a curated selection of premium properties.

American Express did not disclose how many properties, if any, left the programs as part of this update. Hendley said the portfolio evolves over time, with hotels joining and leaving based on factors including cardmember interest and alignment with program standards.

Related: Everything you need to know about Amex Travel

Which cards can access Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection?

Your access to American Express' hotel programs depends on which card you have. The Hotel Collection is available to a broader range of eligible American Express cardmembers, while Fine Hotels + Resorts has a narrower eligibility list.

Selman Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco. AMERICAN EXPRESS

Cardmembers with the following cards can access The Hotel Collection:

The Hotel Collection requires a minimum stay of two consecutive nights to receive its benefits.

Fewer cards qualify for Fine Hotels + Resorts:

Amex Platinum

Amex Business Platinum

The American Express Corporate Platinum Card®

The Centurion Card (invite-only; both business and personal versions are eligible)

Unlike The Hotel Collection, Fine Hotels + Resorts doesn't require a two-night minimum stay to receive program benefits.

The information for the Amex Corporate Platinum, Centurion and Business Centurion Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Six Senses in London. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Some eligible cards also offer statement credits for hotel bookings through Amex Travel. Enrollment is required.

For example, the Amex Platinum and Business Platinum offer up to $600 in annual hotel statement credits for eligible prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings.

The benefit is split into up to $300 in statement credits from January through June and another up to $300 from July through December. This benefit is separate from the $100 on-property credit offered as part of FHR and THC stays.

Related: The best American Express cards

What benefits do eligible cardholders receive?

Benefits vary between Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection.

ROKI Collection Queenstown in Queenstown, New Zealand. AMERICAN EXPRESS

With Fine Hotels + Resorts, eligible cardmembers receive:

Daily breakfast for two

A $100 credit toward eligible on-property charges (varies by property)

Guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout

Noon check-in (subject to availability)

A room upgrade upon arrival (subject to availability)

Complimentary Wi-Fi

With The Hotel Collection, eligible cardmembers receive:

A $100 credit toward eligible on-property charges (varies by property)

Noon check-in (subject to availability)

4 p.m. late checkout (subject to availability)

A room upgrade upon arrival (subject to availability)

The Hotel Collection requires a stay of at least two consecutive nights to receive these benefits. Fine Hotels + Resorts doesn't have a minimum stay requirement.

Eligible cardmembers booking through FHR can earn Membership Rewards points while also having the opportunity to earn points with participating hotel loyalty programs when enrolled and eligible.

"When it comes to hotels specifically, we like to say 'Book Once, Earn Twice,'" Hendley said.

Related: Here's your guide to the Amex Platinum and Business Platinum prepaid hotel credit

Bottom line

The addition of more than 350 hotels gives eligible Amex cardmembers significantly more options for booking through Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection, bringing the programs' combined footprint to more than 3,400 properties across 116 countries.

Beyond providing more choices for travelers looking to take advantage of FHR and THC's on-property perks, the expansion also gives eligible Platinum cardmembers more opportunities to use their hotel statement credits.

Related: Double the platinum, double the perks: Why having both Amex Platinum cards is worth it

