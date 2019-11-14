Amex cuts Gogo plan and other benefits from Business Platinum cards
American Express is ending their relationships with both Gogo® and Boingo effective Jan. 1, 2020.
If you have the Business Platinum® Card from American Express or an American Express Corporate card, that means that you will lose the complimentary access that came with the card as seen on recent statements.
In a statement to TPG, Amex shared “Similar to how we add benefits that we know our Card Members want, from time to time we also remove benefits from our Cards that are not being used as regularly by our customers. These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to provide the most valuable benefits and services to our Card Members.”
Both of these benefits were especially valuable to business travelers who used the perk to stay connected while on the road. And while it may not seem like a significant loss when compared to the other perks the card offers, let’s take a look at what each service will cost now.
|Boingo
|Gogo
|Monthly cost
|$4.98 for the first month
$14.99 after the first month
|$49.95 for domestic access, per airline
$69.95 for Delta Global access
|Annual cost
|$169.87 for annual access
|$599.40 for domestic access
$839.40 for Delta Global access
In total, that’s about $1,608.67 annually that cardholders are losing. However, that was not a part of our original $7,246 calculation of perks the card offered, including:
- Access to Centurion Lounges, a Priority Pass Select membership and Delta SkyClubs free of charge
- $200 annual airline credit
- Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
- Car rental elite status with Avis, Hertz and National
- Bonus points for airfare
- Access to Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts
- Purchase bonuses and discounts
- International Airline Program
- Personal Concierge
- Baggage insurance
- Travel accident insurance
- Global assist hotline
Bottom Line
The Business Platinum card is still a highly rewarding card when you take a look at all of the other rewarding perks it offers. Not to mention, the card is also currently offering an elevated welcome bonus of 100,000 Membership Rewards. However, it is a big loss for business travelers who utilized the service monthly.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
