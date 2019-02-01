This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, you now have access to some additional benefits. Amex just added a complimentary year of global WeWork access (enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019), along with up to $200 in statement credits each year for Dell technology purchases.
Along with these new perks, Amex increased the annual fee to $595 (See Rates & Fees) — previously it was $450. Current card holders will be charged the higher fee starting on their next account anniversary.
If you don’t currently have it in your wallet, why should you consider the Amex Business Platinum? Well, when it comes to perks, the Business Platinum is hard to beat — now more than ever.
With benefits like $200 in annual airline credits, Centurion and Delta Sky Club lounge access and a 35% rebate on Pay With Points redemptions, plus 10 free annual Gogo passes and so much more, it’s a popular card among business travelers. Add in the new WeWork access perk and up to $200 in statement credits with Dell each year, and you have plenty of potential value. In addition, since it’s a business card, it sits on your business credit line and gives you huge purchasing power.
The big news is that the Dell and WeWork benefits are now live for both new and existing card holders, and the annual fee has been increased. Nothing’s changed with the welcome bonus: You can still earn up to 75,000 points if you meet two tiers of spending requirements. The card offered a higher, 100,000-point offer in 2018, though it required spending a total of $25,000 in the first 3 months to earn the full bonus.
To get the entire bonus of 75,000 Membership Rewards points, your business will have to put a large amount of spending on the card in a short period of time. But based on TPG’s most recent monthly valuations, 75,000 Membership Rewards points are worth $1,500 in travel.
The 75,000-point bonus comes in two tiers — here’s how it breaks down:
- Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of cardmembership
- Earn another 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of cardmembership
So to get the entire 75,000-point welcome bonus, you’ll need to spend a total of $20,000 in 3 months. That’s certainly not an insignificant amount for an individual, though for a small business (remember, this is a business card) it’s entirely feasible to have that or much more in monthly expenses.
But if you can make the spend, it could absolutely be worth it. The Business Platinum Amex comes with all the same popular perks as the personal version of the Amex Platinum, including…
- $200 airline fee credit
- Access to Centurion Lounges
- Access to Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta)
- Priority Pass membership with two free guests
- Up to a $100 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application credit
- Gold elite status in Hilton Honors
- Gold status in the Marriott Bonvoy program
- Unlimited Boingo Wi-Fi hotspot access
- Access to the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts program
- 24-hour access to the American Express Concierge
- 5 points per dollar spent on flights and prepaid hotels (both must be booked through Amex Travel on the Business Platinum)
- No foreign transaction fees (See Rates & Fees)
In addition, the business version of the Platinum card comes with a trio of benefits not available on the personal card…
- 10 free Gogo inflight Wi-Fi passes
- 1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to 1 million additional points per year)
- 35% rebate when you Pay With Points for a first or business class ticket on any airline, or an economy ticket on one airline of your choice (up to 500,000 points per year, or even more with greater annual spend)
- The just-added perk of a complimentary year of global WeWork access (enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019)
- The just-added perk of up to $200 in annual statement credits for Dell technology purchases
It used to be that the Business Platinum had a lower annual fee than the personal Platinum, but with this new fee increase, the opposite is true. The Platinum Card® from American Express is $550 (See Rates & Fees) compared to $595 on the Business Platinum.
The annual fee increase certainly stings — especially for current and potential card holders who see little value in the WeWork access perk and the annual Dell statement credits. But keep in mind that if you maximize the annual $200 airline fee credit and Dell credit, you’ll effectively pay a net of only $195 a year for the card.
For that price, this is the card you want to have with you if you travel with any regularity. At practically any airport in the world, this is the card that will get you into a lounge. At Hilton and Marriott hotels, this is the card that will get you elite status. And in the air, this is the card that will get you onto the internet. There is, quite frankly, no other credit card on the market with as many travel benefits as this one.
You can add 75,000 travel points to your stash, then use the flexibility of Membership Rewards points to send your employees or yourself on a great trip in style, with the benefits of your Amex Business Platinum to go along with you.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, please click here.
