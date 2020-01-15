Amex Centurion pop-up lounge coming this weekend to Vail
The ritzy ski Colorado destination of Vail and the Amex Platinum Card go together pretty much like caviar and Champagne. And if you happen to have The Platinum Card® from American Express or an Amex Centurion card, and find yourself in Vail on this upcoming long ski weekend, you’re in luck. Beginning tomorrow (Jan. 16), and lasting for the duration of the Martin Luther King weekend, there will be a luxury Amex Centurion Lounge pop-up location in the heart of Vail.
The Vail pop-up Centurion Lounge location will be open Jan. 16–20 from noon–6 p.m. daily at the Cortina Ballroom within the Arrabelle Hotel in Vail Square.
Amenities in the temporary Amex Centurion lounge will include:
- Mile High Spa experience with hair touch-ups, facial refresh and, my favorite, an altitude sickness oxygen bar that can truly work wonders.
- Kid-friendly winter crafts such as sugar cookie decorating (and eating)
- Signature bar with custom cocktail and wine menus
- Premium food menu showcasing Northern Italian fare curated by the forthcoming executive chef for the Denver Amex Centurion Lounge — Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson
The point of the Vail pop-up is to not only introduce the Denver Centurion Lounge’s selected executive chef but also just build excitement for the upcoming opening lounge opening at Denver International Airport (DEN) expected this year. In fact, it was initially expected last year, so fingers crossed it is now coming very soon. And while we haven’t had a look inside this pop-up yet, Amex has a history of going all-in on setting up very nice temporary spots — such as the one in NYC around the holidays.
While we don’t yet have a set date for the opening of Denver’s permanent Amex Centurion Lounge, the Phoenix location just opened this month, so there is progress being made across the lounge network. What we do know is that Denver’s Centurion Lounge — when it opens in Terminal C — will be the second-largest in the network at over 14,000 square feet.
Should you wish to visit the Vail pop-up lounge this weekend, be sure and bring your Amex Platinum or Centurion card. Platinum and Centurion Cardholders, along with up to two guests, can enjoy complimentary access.
Featured image by Adventure_Photo/Getty Images
