With Spirit Airlines officially ceasing operations, American Express cardmembers who selected the airline for certain benefits will need to choose a new qualifying carrier.

Specifically, those with the American Express Platinum Card®, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express or American Express® Corporate Gold Card — will need to take action on their airline fee credit or 35% airline bonus.

If you selected Spirit Airlines as your preferred airline for one of these perks, you need to update your selection as soon as possible. Here's how to do it.

The information for the American Express Corporate Gold Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

How to update your American Express preferred airline after Spirit's shutdown

If you hold an eligible American Express card with these benefits and previously selected Spirit Airlines as your preferred airline, here are the steps you should take as soon as possible, broken down by card.

These details have been confirmed with an American Express spokesperson.

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Card Benefits How to update your airline selection Amex Platinum Annual statement credit of up to $200 for airline incidental fees* Chat in the American Express app

Call the number on the back of your card Amex Business Platinum Annual statement credit of up to $200 for airline incidental fees*

A 35% airline bonus when you use Pay with Points Chat in the American Express app

Call the number on the back of your card Amex Corporate Gold Annual statement credit of up to $100 for airline incidental fees* Chat in the American Express app

Call the number on the back of your card

*Enrollment is required.

^The airline you select for the incidental credit on the Amex Business Platinum is also the only airline you can apply the 35% airline bonus toward.

JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

Now that Spirit is no longer an eligible airline for these Amex benefits, here is the list of remaining carriers to select from:

Remember, you can use your airline incidental credits for multiple types of purchases, including (but not limited to) checked bag fees, seat assignments and inflight food and beverages.

Related: Major airlines offer rescue fares, backup options to stranded Spirit customers, employees

Bottom line

Spirit Airlines has shuttered operations, so select Amex cardmembers who chose the airline as their preferred carrier may need to update their selection to continue using their benefits for the rest of the year.

You can chat with a representative in the Amex app or call the number on the back of your card if you need to take action.

With hundreds of dollars in statement credits at stake, it's worth taking a moment to review your selection.

Related: Will your credit card reimburse you for Spirit Airlines tickets?

