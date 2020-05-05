Amex offering $200 travel credit to select Platinum cardholders
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Most of the major card issuers have recently announced new card benefits to help customers find value in their travel cards amid the coronavirus pandemic. For American Express, that meant adding wireless and streaming benefits to some cards, offering elevated earning rates, giving new cardholders more time for welcome offer spending and more. But it’s not done yet.
Related reading: Amex announces limited-time perks for select Amex Membership Rewards, Delta, Marriott and Hilton cards
American Express has just announced that it also will be offering select cardholders of The Platinum Card® from American Express up to $200 in statement credits toward Amex Travel purchases. The news was first reported by Doctor of Credit.
New to The Points Guy? Want to learn more about credit card points and miles? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
The $200 credit will be available to personal cardholders who renew their card between April 1 and December 31, 2020. The credit will be valid between August 2020 and December 2021 and can be used for eligible travel purchases through the American Express Travel Portal. Best of all, this credit is in addition to the card’s $200 airline fee credit.
Amex Travel doesn’t always offer the lowest price, but it does provide flexibility in how you’ll be able to use your credit. You can use the portal to book flights, hotels, car rentals and cruises.
Only prepaid bookings will trigger the credit. Although likely, it is currently unclear whether this will include Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts or International Airline Program bookings.
Related reading: 6 Amex Platinum benefits you can use from home
Bottom line
Between the already-existing perks that can be used from home, such as the Uber and Saks credits and Amex’s recent coronavirus-related additions, there’s already plenty of reason to hold on to the Amex Platinum for at least another year — the travel credit is just the cherry on top. Hopefully, the travel credit will be expanded and added as a permanent feature in the future, similar to the Chase Sapphire Reserve and its $300 annual travel credit.
Related reading: Why I’m keeping my Amex Platinum even though I’m not traveling
Although the travel credit will only be offered to personal cardholders, Amex has previously announced several other limited-time credits exclusively for cardholders of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, including an additional $200 in Dell credits and $320 in shipping and wireless credits, as well as a $200 “appreciation credit” for select cardholders. There is talk that the American Express® Business Gold Card may offer a similar $50 credit, but there’s no word yet if the travel credit will expand to other personal cards.
Related reading: Amex Platinum 100k, Amex Gold 50k offers available via CardMatch
Featured image by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.