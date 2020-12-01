Check your account: American Airlines will have a gift for you
It’s been a busy few weeks at American Airlines’ Fort Worth headquarters.
The carrier has recently unveiled a slew of customer-friendly updates to its policies and AAdvantage loyalty program, including improving the basic economy experience, eliminating most change fees and lowering the elite qualifying thresholds for 2021.
These changes combined to help AA earn the TPG’s Editors’ Choice Award for loyalty innovation this year.
Well, AA’s not done yet. The carrier has just unveiled its latest exciting promotion.
Every member gets a free gift
American is getting in the holiday spirit.
From tomorrow (Dec. 2) through Dec. 16, every AAdvantange member will receive a gift. The freebies include award miles, a complimentary Main Cabin Extra seat, an Admirals Club one-day pass and more. The gifts are personalized to your account — they are based on a number of factors, including your elite tier and how frequently you’ve traveled this year.
Note that everyone gets a gift, even non-elites, though the gifts do get better as you climb the (elite status) ladder. For instance, one of the top presents — a domestic upgrade certificate — is reserved for select elite members.
To receive your gift, simply login to your account on AA.com or through the mobile app, starting on Dec. 2. Click on the “Promotions” tab to reveal your offer.
The best part? Even those who aren’t yet AAdvantange members can take part in this holiday promo. Simply join the program by Dec. 16 to receive a free gift.
Promotions to fly American in 2021
In addition to your freebie, you’ll also unlock a promotional offer to encourage you to take to the skies in early 2021.
These personalized offers vary by account. These are “book and fly” promos — you’ll receive bonus miles or possibly another gift depending on how many segments you book and fly for early 2021,
This level of customization is new for American. Though the carrier has occasionally offered promotional bonuses, this is one of the most personalized promos the carrier has released in recent years. In a way, it’s similar to United’s Mile Play, which offers targeted bonuses after completing certain tasks.
As the industry looks to recover from the pandemic, expect to see more of these promotions, geared to get flyers back in the skies.
There’s even a sweepstakes
Upon receiving your free gift, you’ll also be entered into a sweepstakes to win 500,000 AAdvantage miles, plus a vacation package.
Five winners will receive each receive half a million miles plus an all-inclusive, four-night stay for two guests at any Hyatt Ziva or Hyatt Zilara property. In addition to the miles, the grand-prize winner will receive a three-night stay for up to four guests at the Universal Orlando Resort, including park passes.
The sweepstakes is open to all AAdvantage members who are U.S. residents, aged 18 or older. You’ll automatically be entered to win upon claiming your free gift.
Those 500,000 miles would be worth $7,000 according to TPG valuations. For example, that’s more than enough for seven one-way flights in Qatar’s award-winning Qsuite business class from New York to Doha.
Bottom line
American continues to lead the way with its AAdvantage program.
On Wednesday, the carrier is launching its latest holiday promotion, which includes a free gift for every member. Additionally, American is incentivizing future travel with a targeted offer to book now and fly later.
And finally, there’s even a sweepstakes where you can earn 500,000 miles and a vacation package. Good luck!
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
