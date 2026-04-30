We love the American Express® Gold Card here at TPG, thanks to its solid earning rates and useful statement credits.

This gold-standard dining and grocery card has undergone a light refresh, though current and future cardmembers shouldn't be too concerned. These Amex Gold changes are (relatively) minimal — and mostly positive.

Whether you currently carry the Amex Gold or are considering it, here's what you need to know about its latest revamp.

Summary of changes

While the actual number of Amex Gold changes is small, they may still be relevant for certain cardmembers. This is especially true for prospective cardmembers, since the spending requirement for the welcome offer has changed.

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What's changing

Earning rates on Amex Travel : You'll now earn 5 points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com and the Amex Travel App™.

: You'll now earn 5 points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com and the Amex Travel App™. Hertz Five Star status : You'll receive complimentary Hertz Five Star status* in the Hertz Gold+ car rental loyalty program.

: You'll receive complimentary Hertz Five Star status* in the Hertz Gold+ car rental loyalty program. Monthly dining statement credit partners : Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonder enter as new partners for the up to $10 monthly dining statement credit with select partners (up to $120 in statement credits per calendar year), and are available to use immediately. Goldbelly and Wine.com remain through June 30. (Enrollment is required)

: Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonder enter as new partners for the up to $10 monthly dining statement credit with select partners (up to $120 in statement credits per calendar year), and are available to use immediately. Goldbelly and Wine.com remain through June 30. (Enrollment is required) Welcome offer spending requirement: New cardmembers must now spend $8,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership to receive the welcome offer

*Benefit enrollment and registration for Hertz Gold+ are required.

Limited-time anniversary benefits

As part of the celebration for the Amex Gold's 60th anniversary, American Express is offering these perks:

Uber One membership : Upon enrollment, receive a one-time statement credit for up to $96 to cover an Uber One membership (Through Oct. 30).

: Upon enrollment, receive a one-time statement credit for up to $96 to cover an Uber One membership (Through Oct. 30). Hilton Honors transfer bonus : Through May 30, you'll get a 20% transfer bonus when transferring Membership Rewards to Hilton Honors.

: Through May 30, you'll get a 20% transfer bonus when transferring Membership Rewards to Hilton Honors. The Hotel Collection offers : Through July 15, you can receive special offers at select The Hotel Collection properties when booking through Amex Travel, such as a complimentary third night or 25% off select rooms (minimum two-night stay required).

: Through July 15, you can receive special offers at select The Hotel Collection properties when booking through Amex Travel, such as a complimentary third night or 25% off select rooms (minimum two-night stay required). Amex Offers: Limited-time Amex Offers in partnership with select merchants (enrollment required).

What's staying the same

Annual fee : The card still charges a $325 annual fee rates and fees

: The card still charges a $325 Bonus offer : While the spending requirement increased, the actual value of the offer is the same: Amex Gold applicants can find out their offer and see if they are eligible for as high as 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. (Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer.) According to TPG's April 2026 valuations Membership Rewards points

: While the spending requirement increased, the actual value of the offer is the same: Amex Gold applicants can find out their offer and see if they are eligible for as high as 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. (Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer.) According to TPG's April 2026 Other statement credits and benefits: The value of all of the card's statement credits

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Now, let's dive deeper into the details of what's changing with the Amex Gold.

Related: The best time to apply for these popular American Express cards based on offer history



Earning rate adjustments

There is one positive Membership Rewards point earning rate change on the Amex Gold.

Category New earning rate Prior earning rate Prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com and the Amex Travel App 5 points per dollar spent 2 points per dollar spent

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If you enjoy booking through Amex Travel, this is a positive change. However, we generally recommend booking hotels directly with the property, especially if you have elite status benefits to use.

This is because you may not always receive your elite status benefits when you book through an outside travel agency, such as Amex Travel, instead of directly with the brand.

Related: Who should (and who shouldn't) get the Amex Gold?



Hertz Five Star status

This is an all-new benefit to the Amex Gold: complimentary Hertz Five Star status. Benefit enrollment and registration for Hertz Gold+ are required.

Five Star is mid-tier status in the Hertz Gold+ car rental loyalty program. With this benefit, cardmembers can enjoy:

25% more points earned on all car rentals

Space-available upgrades

Wider Ultimate Choice availability

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If you need to book a car rental and don't have top-tier President's Circle status, this benefit could be useful.

It's especially nice that this perk was added without raising the card's annual fee.

Related: Credit cards that offer elite status for car rentals



Monthly dining statement credit updates

The up to $120 annual statement credit on dining purchases with the Amex Gold (split into up to $10 monthly) isn't changing in value. (Enrollment is required.)

Two new merchants are debuting:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wonder, a food delivery app

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Meanwhile, two merchants will run through June 30. After this, they will end:

Goldbelly

Wine.com

The Cheesecake Factory, Five Guys and Grubhub will remain on the statement credit.

Related: Credit card perks and benefits you should be using this month



Same bonus, more spending

New Amex Gold applicants can find out their offer and see if they are eligible for as high as 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer.

The value of the bonus has not changed. However, the previous offer required new cardmembers to spend $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership (offer no longer available).

This could make it more difficult for some people to earn their welcome offer. You'll need to spend at least $1,334 on the Amex Gold each month to meet this new spending requirement.

Related: Got a new credit card? Here are 4 tips to help you earn your welcome bonus



Bottom line

These changes are far from extreme and are mostly positive. The Amex Gold was updated with higher earning rates for prepaid hotels and added Hertz Five Star status without raising its annual fee.

If you're a Buffalo Wild Wings or Wonder fan, you may be excited that they're now included in the dining statement credit. However, if you enjoyed using your monthly dining statement on Goldbelly or Wine.com, this is a more negative change.

Plus, you'll now need to spend an additional $2,000 on the card to receive its welcome offer.

To learn more, read our full review of the Amex Gold.

For rates and fees of the Amex Gold card, click here.