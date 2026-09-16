Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) is getting its first American Express Centurion Lounge.

TPG got a sneak peek of a brand-new 6,000-square-foot Centurion Lounge that will open its doors on Sept. 17 to eligible American Express cardholders.

This is the first lounge at Amsterdam's airport to be part of a global credit card lounge network. Fittingly, the space draws inspiration from Dutch art, culture and landscapes, with a palette of blue, green and earth tones inspired by Amsterdam's canals and waterways.

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TPG's Isabella Boccasino attended a media preview ahead of the opening. Here's what you need to know about this 33rd American Express lounge location.

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Amsterdam Amex Centurion Lounge basics

Located on the second level between Amsterdam Schiphol's E and F concourses

Open 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, beginning Sept. 17

6,000 square feet

Follows the same access rules

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Inside the new Amsterdam Amex Centurion Lounge

At 6,000 square feet, Amsterdam is one of the smaller Centurion Lounges. Still, floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light, and the space offers a range of seating options, including armchairs, tables, booths and group seating.

Sadly, don't expect impressive tarmac views, though. Isabella said there wasn't much to see from the windows during her sneak peek.

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There is a phone 'nook' of sorts in this Centurion Lounge, though not a fully private room. Given its smaller footprint, somewhat comparable in size to the London location, it doesn't have as long a list of amenities as some of the larger Centurion Lounges.

Still, Isabella described the lounge as deeply intentional from top to bottom. Local artwork is displayed throughout the space, with QR codes that guests can scan to learn more about the artists and mediums used.

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Dedicated coffee bar

In what now seems to be a strong trend, this is the fourth Centurion Lounge that has a dedicated coffee bar. The Blue Roast Coffee Bar has a dedicated barista and serves locally sourced coffee from the Netherlands.

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On the menu, you'll find espresso, cappuccino, macchiato, flat white, cortado, americano, latte, tea and hot chocolate. Isabella really enjoyed the lounge's latte — especially with the stroopwafel pairing.

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Buffet

Of course, there's more to the Centurion Lounge menu than just coffee, so you'll also find a buffet with Dutch and regional European options.

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A few standouts from the media preview included:

Bitterballen: Isabella's favorite item on the buffet, with beef on the inside and an enjoyable sauce. In fact, she said she would have happily had dozens of these.

Isabella's favorite item on the buffet, with beef on the inside and an enjoyable sauce. In fact, she said she would have happily had dozens of these. Amsterdam slider: Served with Dutch slaw and Dutch pickles was another specialty.

Served with Dutch slaw and Dutch pickles was another specialty. Truffle mac and cheese and meatballs: Two other standouts from the preview.

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Amex shared that the menu will rotate about every three weeks, giving frequent visitors some variety.

Bar

It's not a Centurion Lounge without a dedicated spot for a cool drink, a glass of wine and even some specialty cocktails. For something with a local influence, guests can order the Canal House, made with genever, dry vermouth, olive brine and an orange peel.

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Isabella's standout from the preview was a berry and basil refresher mocktail, which she described as light, bubbly and refreshing.

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Related: The best credit cards for airport lounge access

How to get into the Amsterdam Amex Centurion Lounge

Eligible cards that provide Centurion Lounge access include:

American Express Platinum Card® : Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $12,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

: Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $12,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express : Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer.

: Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card *: Earn two domestic round-trip Delta Comfort Flight Certificates (valid for travel to the U.S. 48, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) and 50,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. A 21+ day advance purchase is required; up to $80 per person in taxes and fees apply. Other restrictions apply. Offer ends Nov. 4.

*: Earn two domestic round-trip Delta Comfort Flight Certificates (valid for travel to the U.S. 48, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) and 50,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. A 21+ day advance purchase is required; up to $80 per person in taxes and fees apply. Other restrictions apply. Offer ends Nov. 4. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card *: Earn 200,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. Offer ends Nov. 4.

*Complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges when flying on a same-day Delta flight with a ticket purchased on the card

In addition to needing the right Amex card, to get into the Centurion Lounge, you'll also need a same-day boarding pass for a flight departing within three hours (or five hours if you are on a connecting itinerary that originated at another airport) and your government-issued ID. Guests are not included unless you meet the $75,000+ annual spending thresholds on your eligible Amex card or pay a guest fee.

At times when there is a waitlist to enter, Amex cardholders may be able to join the digital waitlist in the Amex app.

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Related: How to access an Amex Centurion Lounge

Bottom line

It has been — and will continue to be — a busy timeline for the Amex Centurion Lounge network, which is great news for all of those with eligible Amex cards.

In addition to this new lounge in Amsterdam, Amex has also confirmed new Amex Centurion Lounge locations coming to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), along with another of the Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge concept coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

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But for now, eligible Amex cardholders passing through Amsterdam have a new spot for a latte, stroopwafel and a little preflight downtime.

Additional reporting by TPG's Isabella Boccasino.