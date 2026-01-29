Airport lounge access has become increasingly competitive, and American Express is the latest issuer to announce changes.

According to information shared with TPG, the issuer will change its Centurion Lounge access rules beginning July 8. Amex says the updates are intended to help preserve the Centurion Lounge experience by ensuring cardmembers (and their guests) continue to have a comfortable place to relax and recharge while traveling.

Here's what we know.

Centurion Lounge guest access updates

The new policy includes two key changes.

First, guests of cardmembers will need to be traveling on the same flight as the cardmember in order to enter a Centurion Lounge. Currently, guests are not required to be on the same flight, which has allowed some flexibility when traveling with companions.

Centurion Lounge in Hong Kong. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Second, Amex is introducing a new time-based restriction for layovers. Starting July 8, cardmembers (and eligible guests) will only be able to access a Centurion Lounge during a layover up to five hours before their departing flight. This brings Centurion Lounge access more in line with policies already in place at many other airport lounges.

The changes will apply to the American Express Platinum Card®, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, the American Express Corporate Platinum Card®, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card. The updated rules will affect Centurion Lounges located in the U.S., as well as select international locations, including London's Heathrow Airport (LHR), Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG).

The information for the Amex Corporate Platinum Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

American Express says it remains committed to offering a premium lounge experience for eligible cardmembers as demand for airport lounge access continues to grow.

Bottom line

While the changes won't take effect until midway through 2026, they signal a continued shift toward tighter access controls across airport lounges. Cardmembers who frequently travel with guests or plan long layovers may want to factor the updated rules into future travel plans.

