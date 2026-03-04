If you've ever wished for a high-end airport lounge designed to pop into for just a few minutes before your next flight — complete with elevated food and beverage options you'd actually enjoy — then American Express has an all-new concept for you.

Meet Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge, the brand-new lounge from American Express, now open at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Las Vegas is actually where the Amex Centurion Lounge network began back in 2013, with the opening of the brand's first outpost. In that way, it makes perfect sense that Las Vegas is also home to the first Sidecar location. And yes, that means that Amex is the first to offer two lounge locations at this popular airport.

Related offer: American Express Platinum Card® — Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $12,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

What is Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge?

You might think of Sidecar as the cool younger cousin to the traditional Amex Centurion Lounge. And it is, by definition, a companion of sorts to other Centurion Lounges, with its Sidecar name.

This first Sidecar location is stylish, with shimmering brass accents, desert hues and, of course, hints of deep Amex blue. It's a little mysterious and a little off the beaten path, and it's not inviting you to sit and linger for hours.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

In other words, it's less "fire up the laptop and work for hours with a plate from the buffet," and more a spot to sit for a small plate (or two) of avocado toast or a crushed cucumber salad and a glass of wine from a list curated by The Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

In fact, you can only access Sidecar 90 minutes before your next flight — a pretty big difference compared to the traditional Amex Centurion Lounge, which allows for entry a full three hours before your flight.

At Sidecar, there's no buffet, self-service drinks or coffee bar. Instead, when sitting at one of the lounge's 33 seats, you'll order everything via either QR code or a staff member.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

The chef-curated seasonal menu rotates every 30 days — and while the lounge is designed for shorter visits, at a recent preview event, the Amex team shared that the dishes will be made to order, with a goal of just eight minutes from order to plate.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

"Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge was born out of the fact that a significant portion of Centurion Lounge visitors stay for an hour or less," said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel.

To that end, you won't find family rooms, showers, or lounger-style seating for long-term rest; instead, Sidecar is a speakeasy-sized space of just 1,500 square feet, designed to be a brief but enjoyable respite on your journey.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Related: The best credit cards for airport lounge access

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Points Guy (@thepointsguy)

What it's like inside Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas

This Sidecar space was designed to be somewhat of an 'oasis in the desert,' taking inspiration from the broader Las Vegas area. Inside, you'll find some vintage Las Vegas photos, rich tones, two private bathrooms and a food and beverage menu that makes you feel like you stumbled into a nice restaurant, somehow tucked away in the corner of the airport.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

Current items on the Sidecar menu include:

Crushed cucumber salad with crispy rice pearls

Avocado toast with schug labneh and black sesame seeds

Mushroom and mustard green egg bites with black garlic aioli

A classic Sidecar cocktail, made with cognac, Cointreau and lemon juice

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 5 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4

Speaking as someone who was lucky enough to get to try several items on the menu, many of them had no business being quite as good as they were. It may sound crazy to say that something like a crushed cucumber salad could be a can't-miss that you might crave later, but it's absolutely true.

Location of Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge Las Vegas

Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge is located near Gate D1 at LAS. It is tucked just away from the hustle and bustle of the terminal, perched near the escalators down to the tram in the far back right-hand corner from the vantage point pictured below.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

This location places it close to the full Amex Centurion Lounge, which is located directly across from gate D1. Sidecar is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

How to get into Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge

The same cards that get you into an Amex Centurion Lounge will get you into Sidecar. That means you'll need one of the following cards:

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

In addition to having the right Amex card, to get into Sidecar, you'll also need a same-day boarding pass for a flight departing within 90 minutes and your government-issued ID. Just like with the full Centurion Lounge, guests are not included unless you meet the $75,000+ annual spending thresholds on your eligible Amex card or pay a guest fee.

During busy times, the space will run a wait list, similar to how it works at the full Centurion Lounge. Eligible Amex cardholders can join the digital waitlist in the Amex app.

Bottom line

Except for when I'm sitting out a long, unexpected delay, I almost never have a ton of time in the airport to pass hours camped out in the lounge like I own the joint. However, I do love being able to use my card benefits to have a nicer spot to sit for a short bit and enjoy some included snacks or beverages before stepping onto the plane.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

With that in mind, this 32nd lounge location in the Centurion Lounge network is designed for travelers who want a nice space but only have a little time to burn, making it my kind of spot.

And with Amex lounges being as popular as they are, simply having a "sidecar" alternative to the traditional lounge, where travelers are more likely to come and go more quickly, is a welcome development.