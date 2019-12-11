American Airlines will add hard seltzer to drink menu
Passengers looking to take the edge off or unwind a little on American flights will have new beverage options beginning next month.
The airline will start serving Truly Hard Seltzer on select flights starting Jan. 1. The adult beverages are expected to be available on all flights by Feb. 1.
On the ground, Truly Hard Seltzer is available in about a dozen flavors, including watermelon and kiwi, pineapple and raspberry lime. American will offer the wild berry flavor on its flights initially, but expects to add other varieties in the future.
The beverage will be available for $8 in economy on most flights and will be complimentary on international flights on which beer is served for free.
American has made a series of changes to its menus recently, updating its Flagship dining options onboard and on the ground, and switching cookie choices for domestic first class passengers. With the addition of Truly Hard Seltzer, American joins JetBlue in adding the beverage to its alcohol lineup.
Featured photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
