Cheers: JetBlue to offer hard seltzer on its flights
Hard seltzer fanatics, rejoice: JetBlue is the first airline to announce a partnership with Truly Hard Seltzer, the alcoholic beverage brand people everywhere are calling ‘pretty fizzy’ and ‘kind of fruity.’ All jokes aside, Truly Hard Seltzer and JetBlue will be offering Truly Wild Berry on flights, though no specific date has yet been announced.
Truly Wild Berry is one of thirteen different flavors offered by the seltzer company, all of which feature less calories and sugar than most other alcoholic beverages. This is due to the fermentation process, which utilizes malt instead of the usual sugar. As a personal fan of the drinks, I can tell you that they’re inoffensive and easy to drink, which is about as good as you can hope for with alcohol.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a price point yet for these drinks, but JetBlue charges $8 for its beers and hard ciders, so I’d guess that this will be about the same. That’s about average for airline pricing, but outrageous in comparison to its standard price, which runs around $14 for a pack of twelve.
Overall, this is a pleasant development for JetBlue flyers. It’s always nice to see airlines expanding their offerings and this partnership is no different. I’m looking forward to my first taste of hard seltzer 35,000 feet in the air.
