American Airlines introduces new Flagship menu items
American Airlines will introduce new dishes in its Flagship cabins, lounges and dining locations beginning next month.
In Flagship First and Flagship Business from the U.S. to Europe and South America and on transcontinental flights between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco, passengers will see new pasta dish choices: artichoke ravioli and spinach and ricotta rotolo. Those options will be available beginning Dec. 11.
On the ground, American’s Flagship lounges will have a new Tuscan kale salad with beets, apples, goat cheese, spiced sesame, sunflower and pumpkin seed medley with tahini dressing. The salad will be available starting Dec. 3.
Flagship lounges are accessible by any passengers traveling in Flagship First or business classes on most international and select transcontinental flights. High-tier AAdvantage members and Sapphire-level (and above) oneworld frequent fliers can also gain access based on their status.
American’s exclusive Flagship First dining locations, which have sit-down table service, will also see new menu options on Dec. 3. Those dishes are grilled Roman-style artichokes with black truffle, fontina fonduta and fresh lemon; mushroom bolognese and dark chocolate budino. The Flagship First dining areas are open to first-class customers traveling on select international flights that include a first- and business-class cabin. First-class customers on American’s three-class (first, business and economy) transcontinental flights also have access.
The new dishes are the result of American’s new partnership with the James Beard Foundation, and the recipes were created exclusively for the airline by chef Sarah Grueneberg.
Featured photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
