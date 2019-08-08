This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While making the decision to remove in-flight entertainment screens from its domestic aircraft during retrofits, American Airlines is investing in in-flight entertainment in other ways — from free streaming entertainment through Wi-Fi to live TV on more than 820 aircraft.
Whether or not you have a screen built into the seat in front of you, there’s an incredible amount of in-flight entertainment options on most AA aircraft — with up to 284 movies and 294 television episodes on some aircraft. As these options change from month to month, we work with AA each month to give to an idea of what you might be able to watch on your next flight.
In August, American Airlines is continuing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with films like Apollo 13, Hidden Figures, Gravity and The Right Stuff. August is also author JK Rowling’s birthday, so AA is giving you a good excuse to (re)watch movies like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
Which Movies on Which Planes: While options are similar across many aircraft, there are six different sets of in-flight entertainment that you might find on AA aircraft this month. So, to help you figure out which will be on your flight, American Airlines has launched an in-flight entertainment site letting you search your flight details to see exactly which entertainment options are supposed to be on your flight.
That site is going to be the most straightforward way of seeing your options; as you can tell from the grid below that the IFE option(s) by aircraft type can be quite complex. Once you find the aircraft type operating your flight, use the table of contents below to see your IFE options in August 2019:
|Aircraft Type
|International
|Domestic
|Gogo
|ViaSat
|Tablet
|Overhead
|Live TV
|Airbus A319 (LUS)
|X
|X
|Airbus A319 (LAA)
|(some)
|X
|X
|Airbus A320
|X
|X
|Airbus A321
|(some)
|X
|X
|Airbus A321neo
|X
|X
|Airbus A321T
|X
|X
|Airbus A330-200
|X
|X
|Airbus A330-300
|X
|X
|Boeing 737 MAX
|X
|X
|Boeing 737-800
|(some)
|X
|(some)
|X
|Aircraft Type
|International
|Domestic
|Gogo
|ViaSat
|Tablet
|Overhead
|Live TV
|Boeing 757 (Hawaii)
|(some)
|X
|(some)
|Boeing 757 (int’l)
|Biz
|X
|X
|Boeing 767-300
|Biz
|X
|X
|Boeing 777-200
|X
|X
|Boeing 777-300
|X
|X
|Boeing 787-8
|X
|X
|Boeing 787-9
|X
|X
In This Post
International Flights
Aircraft: Airbus A330-200, Airbus A330-300, Boeing 777-200, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9
There’s a whopping 284 movies on American Airlines’ international aircraft IFE repertoire — adding up to over 536 hours of combined run time. Of these movies, 232 are English-language movies with the other 52 movies having 14 other languages as the primary soundtrack.
Those of us who live on planes will appreciate that 40 movies were added to the entertainment system effective Aug. 1. Among these, there are 14 new releases:
All Is True, Avengers: Endgame, Breakthrough, The Corrupted, The Curse of La Llorona, Broke Parents, Family, Little, Missing Link, Pet Sematary, Shazam!, Stockholm, Teen Spirit, Tolkien
Other featured movies for August include:
Apollo 13, Big, Galaxy Quest, Gravity, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, The Martian, Moon, The Right Stuff, Taking Woodstock, Hidden Figures, WALL-E , Apollo 11
For those that’d rather catch up on TV while flying, there’s another 166 hours of TV programming. If you want to binge-watch on your long flight, there’s at least six episodes of the following programs:
- Austin City Limits
- Barry: Season 2
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
- Game of Thrones: Season 8
- The Good Place: Season 3
- Little Drummer Girl: Season 1
- The New Adventures of Old Christine: Season 1
- Power: Season 2
- Sweetbitter: Season 1
- Veep: Season 7
Domestic Flights w/ IFE Screens
Aircraft: Airbus A321T, some Airbus A319, some Airbus A321, some Boeing 737-800
On domestic flights with built-in in-flight entertainment screens, there are 174 movies loaded into the system for August with a combined run-time of over 318 hours. Of these, 31 were added as of August 1 including 14 new release films:
All Is True, Avengers: Endgame, Breakthrough, The Corrupted, The Curse of La Llorona, Broke Parents, Family, Little, Missing Link, Pet Sematary, Shazam!, Stockholm (2018), Teen Spirit, Tolkien
Other featured movies for August include:
Apollo 13, Big, Galaxy Quest, Gravity, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Hidden Figures, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, The Martian, Moon, The Right Stuff, Taking Woodstock, WALL-E, Apollo 11
In addition, there are more than 160 hours of TV programming from around 90 different shows. Among the new additions are episodes from:
- Barry: Season 2
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
- Deadliest Catch: Season 15
- Game of Thrones: Season 8
- The Good Place: Season 3
- Killing Eve: Season 2
- The New Adventures of Old Christine: Season 1
- Plastic Galaxy: The Story of Star Wars Toys
- Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman: Season 1
- True Detective: Season 3
- Veep: Season 7
Streaming on Gogo
Aircraft: some Airbus A319, Airbus A320, half of the Boeing 757s in the Hawaii fleet
Passengers flying on a domestic flight without in-flight entertainment screens aren’t necessarily out of luck. If your aircraft is one of the 146 with Gogo’s satellite-based 2Ku connection, you can stream 180 different movies from the onboard router for free — no Wi-Fi purchase required. These add up to around 330 hours of run time.
Of the 27 new additions as of August 1, there are 10 new releases:
Alita: Battle Angel, Breakthrough, The Corrupted, The Curse of La Llorona, Dumbo (2019), Hellboy (2019), Little, Shazam!, Stockholm, Wonder Park
In addition, there are over 157 hours of TV programming from around 85 different shows. Among the new additions are episodes from:
- Barry: Season 2
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
- Deadliest Catch: Season 15
- Game of Thrones: Season 8
- The Good Place: Season 3
- Killing Eve: Season 2
- The New Adventures of Old Christine: Season 1
- Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman: Season
- True Detective: Season 3
- Veep: Season 7
Streaming on ViaSat
Aircraft: some Airbus A319, most Airbus A321, all Airbus A321neo and Boeing 737 MAX, most Boeing 737-800
Passengers flying on a domestic flight without in-flight entertainment screens have options as well. If your aircraft is one of the more than 500 (and counting) with ViaSat satellite-based Wi-Fi connection, you can stream 171 different movies from the onboard router for free — no Wi-Fi purchase required. These add up to around 314 hours of run time.
Of these, there are 27 new additions as of August 1 including 10 new releases:
Alita: Battle Angel, Breakthrough, The Corrupted, The Curse of La Llorona, Dumbo (2019), Hellboy (2019), Little, Shazam!, Stockholm (2018), Wonder Park
In addition, there’s almost 153 hours of TV programming from around 90 different shows. Among the new additions are episodes from:
- Barry: Season 2
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
- Deadliest Catch: Season 15
- Game of Thrones: Season 8
- The Good Place: Season 3
- Killing Eve: Season 2
- The New Adventures of Old Christine: Season 1
- Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman: Season 1
- True Detective: Season 3
- Veep: Season 7
Tablet Movies
Aircraft: Boeing 757s and 767s in business class
During one of its especially cheap phases, American Airlines management decided not to install built-in in-flight entertainment screens when retrofitting its internationally-configured Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft, even in business class. While passengers in economy are stuck with just one option — see Overhead Screens below — business-class passengers get to watch in-flight entertainment from tablets.
The problems with these tablets are many. They typically aren’t available during taxi, takeoff or landing, as flight attendants pass them out after takeoff and collect them (well) before landing. The tablet screen size is much smaller than built-in in-flight entertainment screens, and it requires being plugged into one of the two power plugs at the seat. And, there are fewer options than on any other IFE option.
If you’re stuck with one of these sub-par business class products, you’ll have 93 movie options totaling more than 155 hours of run-time. Of these, 22 movies were added to the tablets as of August 1 including 14 new releases:
All Is True, Avengers: Endgame, Breakthrough, The Corrupted, The Curse of La Llorona, Broke Parents, Family, Little, Missing Link, Pet Sematary, Shazam!, Stockholm (2018), Teen Spirit, Tolkien
In addition, there’s 5 “classic” films added to the tablets as of Aug. 1:
Finding Nemo, Gravity, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Hidden Figures, The Martian
For those who’d rather catch up on TV while flying overseas, there are another 125 hours of TV programming. If you want to binge-watch on your long flight, there’s at least five episodes of the following programs:
- 30 Rock: Season 2
- Austin City Limits
- Barry: Season 2
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 2
- Billions: Season 1
- Crashing: Season 3
- Game of Thrones: Season 8
- The Good Place: Season 3
- The New Adventures of Old Christine: Season 1
- Power: Season 2
- Pretty Little Liars: Season 1
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 1
- Veep: Season 7
Overhead Screens
Aircraft: some Boeing 737-800, Boeing 757, Boeing 767
For planes equipped with overhead screens, most flights are going to get a selection of NBC TV programming. However, movies will be played on long-enough domestic flights, flights to Hawaii and Anchorage and international flights.
Download the AApp
One important thing to remember is that you’ll need to download the American Airlines app to stream in-flight entertainment to your mobile device. And the AA app isn’t the smallest app, so you’ll want to do this over Wi-Fi before the flight if you pay for mobile data. Either way, you’ll definitely need to download the app before you switch to flight mode. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for Wi-Fi services to download the AA app before being able to stream content for free.
This is particularly important on aircraft that don’t have IFE screens installed. These include:
- New Airbus A321neo
- Boeing 737 MAX — currently grounded
- Retrofit “Project Oasis” Boeing 737-800s
- Retrofit “Project Oasis” Airbus A321
- Boeing 757
- Boeing 767
- certain Airbus A319s
- all Airbus A320s
- certain Airbus A321s
- CRJ-700s
