American Airlines announces major flight suspensions to Europe, South America
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines announced major cuts on March 12 to its European and South American schedules, a move that comes amid slumping demand and new travel restrictions aimed at the coronavirus outbreak.
American said it would slash summer capacity on international routes by 34% as compared to what it had originally expected to sell during the summer season.
Transatlantic flying will take a particularly big hit, with a 50% flight reduction in April. The cuts – including a number of route suspensions – were announced a day after President Trump announced restrictions on foreign travelers heading to the United States from Europe. U.S. citizens can return, but their return travel must be to a CDC-approved airport where health officials can screen incoming travelers.
American said it would continue to operate at least some routes to Europe for up to seven days “to ensure customers and employees can return home” in the wake of the new U.S. restrictions.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
More on AA’s cuts: American Airlines accelerates Boeing 757, 767 retirements due to coronavirus
In total, American will suspend service or delay the start of seasonal flights on nearly two dozen routes between the U.S. and Europe. The airline also will reduce capacity on a handful of others, mostly to and from London Heathrow (LHR). Most of the cuts begin within the next week and will last into May or June, depending on the route.
To South America, American will suspend all of its service to Argentina beginning next week. Service to Buenos Aires is expected to resume May 7. American’s nonstop service between Miami and Cordoba was already set to be discontinued in May, but will now end in March – earlier than expected.
Elsewhere in South America, American will pare back service to Chile and Brazil. The carrier is suspend its Dallas/Fort Worth-Santiago route from March 19 through June 3, though American will continue to serve the city from Miami.
The suspension of Argentina flights comes after that nation announced it would stop issuing visas for travelers from countries hit hard by the coronavirus, including those from the U.S.. U.K. and Europe’s Schengen Area.
More: Everything you need to know about the U.S. European travel ban
Similarly, American will suspend flights to São Paulo from its hubs at Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles starting March 19. American expects DFW flights to resume in June, though the Los Angeles flights will be suspended through late October. The airline will still fly to the Brazilian metropolis from Miami and New York.
The cuts announced March 12 came after other coronavirus-related flight reductions already made by American, particularly to places like China, South Korea and Italy. The newest update adds a substantial number of cuts to American’s international schedule.
A full list of American’s newly announced flight suspensions is below.
EUROPE
Charlotte (CLT)
Frankfurt (FRA): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Munich (MUC): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
More: Can I cancel or change my award ticket due to coronavirus travel waivers?
Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
Rome (FCO): Seasonal start delayed; flights expected to begin June 4
London Heathrow (LHR): Reduced from four daily flights to three; regular schedule expected to resume May 7
Dallas/Fort Worth
Rome (FCO): Seasonal start delayed; flights expected to begin May 7
Frankfurt (FRA): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
London Heathrow (LHR): Reduced from four daily flights to three; regular schedule expected to resume May 7
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
More: Tips for booking flights home from Europe now, airlines introducing fare caps
Miami (MIA)
Barcelona (BCN): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Milan (MXP): Suspended through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
New York JFK
Barcelona (BCN): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Rome (FCO): Seasonal start delayed; flights expected to begin May 7
London (LHR): Reduced from four daily flights to three; regular schedule expected to resume May 7
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to begin June 4
Milan (MXP): Suspended through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
More: Should I travel? Advice for the coronavirus outbreak
Philadelphia (PHL)
Amsterdam (AMS): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Rome (FCO): Suspended through May 6; ; flights expected to resume May 7
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Zurich (ZRH): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Raleigh/Durham (RDU)
London Heathrow (LHR): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
SOUTH AMERICA
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
São Paulo (GRU): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
Santiago (SCL): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
In-depth: What does the coronavirus outbreak mean for travelers?
Los Angeles (LAX)
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through Oct. 24; flights expected to resume Oct. 25
São Paulo (GRU): Suspended March 19 through October 24; flights expected to resume Oct. 25
Miami (MIA)
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Cordoba, Argentina (COR): Service will end permanently in March, earlier than the previously expected May 6 end-of-service date
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through June 3; flights expected to resume May 7
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.