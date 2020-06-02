Earn elite-qualifying miles, bonus miles at restaurants with your Alaska credit card
On June 1, Alaska Airlines announced three new promotions to help its members earn additional elite-qualifying and redeemable miles during the coronavirus outbreak. Two of these promotions are new, and one is an extension of the airline’s existing 50% elite-qualifying mile bonus on Alaska flights.
Let’s take a closer look at all of the promotions Alaska Airlines announced yesterday.
Earn elite-qualifying miles, bonus miles on dining with Alaska credit cards
Those with an Alaska Airlines cobranded credit card will now earn 2,500 elite-qualifying miles for every $5,000 spent on their card before Sept. 30. You can earn up to 10,000 bonus elite-qualifying miles with this promotion, and the promotion applies to both the business and personal versions of the Alaska Airlines credit card.
Further, those with an Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card — the personal version of the Alaska cobranded credit card — will earn 1 additional mile per dollar on dining and takeout through July 31. This promotion specifically includes delivery services, so you’ll earn 2 Alaska miles per dollar when you order from services like Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Alaska extending 50% bonus elite miles
In addition, the airline has extended its existing 50% bonus elite-qualifying mile promotion. Now, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will earn 50% bonus elite-qualifying miles on all Alaska Airlines flights through the end of the year. This promotion was previously set to expire on May 31.
To recap, this promotion only applies to flights operated by Alaska Airlines — not flights operated by one of its global partners. This includes flights booked before the promotion was announced. Registration was previously required for this promotion, but the airline has now automatically enrolled all Mileage Plan accounts.
Bottom line
It’s great to see Alaska Airlines offer more ways to its members to earn elite-qualifying miles during the coronavirus outbreak. While the airline has extended elite status through 2021 for all existing members, these promotions offer a way for travelers to earn or upgrade their elite status tier. This is especially true for earning elite-qualifying miles with a credit card — those hoping to earn Alaska elite status when travel resumes can get a headstart by charging everyday purchases to their Alaska card.
Further, it’s great to see Alaska Airlines work to support restaurants by offering an extra mile per dollar spent at restaurants and delivery services. While the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card still isn’t the best credit card for dining purchases, you’ll earn a nice 3.6% return on dining purchases based on TPG’s most recent valuation of Alaska Mileage Plan miles.
