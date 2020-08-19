Developing: Alaska Airlines exploring ways to make wallet funds more flexible
The coronavirus pandemic is driving airlines to offer passengers with more flexibility than ever. Change-fee waivers continue to be extended, new bookings continue to offer flexible rebooking options, mileage expirations are being temporarily suspended and more.
Generally speaking, when you voluntarily cancel a flight, you won’t receive a full refund. Rather, you’ll typically get a travel voucher valid for 12 or 24 months that you can use toward a future flight.
In an effort to provide passengers with more flexibility, Southwest recently added the ability to convert travel funds into Rapid Rewards points. Now, Alaska Airlines is testing similar features, but only for targeted customers.
The new Alaska feature
On Wednesday morning, Alaska Airlines began emailing some customers with offers to turn wallet funds into Mileage Plan miles — both for redeemable and elite-qualifying miles. Other reports have members being effectively offered the airline equivalent of a Certificate of Deposit (CD), whereby you accept a bonus on your current wallet funds (anywhere from 10-50%) but then lock those funds away in a certificate that can’t be used until next year.
Note that these offers appear to be highly targeted, meaning not everyone with credits is eligible. In addition, the offers are only available through Aug. 26, 2020 — giving you a limited window in which to commit.
You should have received an email if you were targeted for an offer, but you may be able to check by signing in to your Alaska account here.
Alaska wallet funds typically expire one year from the original travel date. However, by converting funds into redeemable miles, you would unlock much greater flexibility as miles don’t expire as long as there’s activity in your account at least once every 24 months. Elite-qualifying miles expire at the end of the calendar year, but any status you earn this year will be valid through at least Dec. 31, 2021.
When TPG reached out for comment, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson provided the following statement:
“We’re exploring ways to give our guests more options for their existing travel credits if they don’t have plans to travel right away.”
Is it worth it?
Based on reader reports sent into TPG, it appears that Alaska is valuing its redeemable miles anywhere from 1 cent apiece to 2.5 cents apiece, depending on the offer. The exchange rate for the elite-qualifying mileage offer appears to range between four to 10 EQMs per dollar.
TPG values Alaska miles at 1.8 cents apiece, so depending on which offer you’re targeted for, this bonus can be a great deal — like the one received by TPG reader David, who provided this screenshot of his offer:
This fall’s 60% bonus on buying Alaska miles (which you can only unlock by purchasing Mileage Plan miles now) will see rates of 1.72 cents per mile — so the above conversion of 1 cent = 1 mile is an even better offer. Just note that the miles may be devalued at any given time, such as in 2021 when the airline officially joins the Oneworld alliance.
Wallet funds could be used to book travel for others, so you’re not getting more flexibility in that sense when converting to miles. However, by converting to miles, you’ll be able to book travel on Alaska’s partners, including American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines. You can even add a free stopover on most one-way and round-trip itineraries.
Terms and conditions of the conversion
Based on the emails going out to members, you can exchange Alaska wallet funds in increments of 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100%. As of now, the offers are only available through Aug. 26, 2020, but it’s possible that they will be extended and be made more widely available.
If you choose to convert funds to miles, you should expect tor receive your bonus miles within 10 business days. All wallet exchanges for miles are final, and wallet credit is not refundable once redeemed.
Bottom line
It’s definitely a positive development that Alaska is trying to give passengers with wallet funds greater flexibility. Whether the offer is actually worth it comes down to which bonus you were targeted for and your personal travel habits. Even if your offer doesn’t provide the best cash value, it could make sense if you don’t plan on traveling in the next year or if you’re just short of earning status.
If you’re targeted and are interested in taking advantage of the offer, you’ll need to act soon as it’s available for one week only. Hopefully this offer will be expanded and more airlines follow suit with similar promotions.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Featured image by Wallace Cotton/The Points Guy.
