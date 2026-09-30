Alaska plots credit card with no annual fee, drops hints about next Atmos transfer partner
Alaska Airlines plans to launch a new credit card that will earn points without charging an annual fee.
Fresh off of revealing plans Tuesday to add a points-earning debit card to the mix, the airline also confirmed it will release a no-annual-fee credit card in the near future.
The exact timeline and benefits of the card weren't clear.
However, the card should allow Atmos Rewards members to earn both redeemable points and status points.
Atmos is the shared loyalty program of both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, and it has become a popular go-to option for frequent travelers hoping to stretch their award currency.
Airlines layer in more card options at more price points
Airline credit cards without an annual fee are a great way for less-frequent flyers to earn points without incurring a high yearly cost.
No-annual-fee cards typically have fewer perks and freebies (like complimentary checked bags). However, considering Atmos Rewards points routinely rank among the most valuable in the U.S., this should be an enticing option for some travelers.
Looking at the travel sector as a whole, it underscores how both airlines and hotels are layering in cobranded credit cards to appeal to consumers across more price points.
Alaska's growing Atmos card lineup
In Alaska's case, this newest card will give the Atmos program a trifecta of consumer cards:
- One with no annual fee (no word on what it will be called)
- Another that comes in at $95: The Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® credit card, which has a handful of money-saving perks like an annual Companion Fare and a free checked bag.
- Plus, there's the more premium Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® credit card, which includes valuable Global Companion Awards and up to 8 annual passes to the Alaska Lounge network. That card's annual fee: $395
Those are in addition to Alaska's new debit card and its business credit card, which the airline said is set to get a refresh by the end of the year.
TPG's take: Best credit cards of 2026
Great news for Atmos members who fly American Airlines
If you use Alaska's Atmos Rewards program but frequently fly on top partner American Airlines, there's good news.
Alaska's unique new loyalty option will apply whenever you take a flight on American.
Beginning Thursday, Atmos members will be able to choose how the airline awards them points:
- Based on how many miles they fly
- Based on how many flights they take
- Based on how much money they spend
Whichever option you choose will apply to any flights you take with American, as long as you attach your Atmos number to your reservation.
And, keep in mind: If you enter your Atmos number when flying AA, you won't earn American's AAdvantage miles.
No more US transfer partners expected
Alaska made a splash this week by announcing a new credit card transfer partner in Bank of America, which means certain cardholders will be able to transfer their points to Atmos.
The carrier also turned heads by suggesting more transfer partners could be coming.
Spoiler: Atmos members in the U.S. probably won't see any new banks get an "in" to Atmos. Alaska's loyalty chief tells TPG any additional transfer partners will probably be banks based outside the U.S.
"Think about Australia, the U.K., or otherwise," Brett Catlin, Alaska senior vice president of network, partnerships and loyalty, said in an interview. "It is more of a global play than additional U.S.-centric financial institutions."
Bank of America will actually be Alaska's second Atmos transfer partner. The carrier already has a tie-up with Bilt.
Will Bank of America-Atmos transfers be 1:1?
Speaking of the new Bank of America arrangement, Alaska didn't say whether Bank of America transfers to Atmos will be 1:1 (that is, 1,000 BoA Rewards equals 1,000 Atmos Rewards points).
Catlin said the bank will announce which cardholders will be eligible to transfer to Atmos — and what the rate would be.
"But I would fully expect that it would be competitive with what's seen across the industry," he said.