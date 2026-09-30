Alaska Airlines plans to launch a new credit card that will earn points without charging an annual fee.

Fresh off of revealing plans Tuesday to add a points-earning debit card to the mix, the airline also confirmed it will release a no-annual-fee credit card in the near future.

The exact timeline and benefits of the card weren't clear.



However, the card should allow Atmos Rewards members to earn both redeemable points and status points.

Atmos is the shared loyalty program of both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, and it has become a popular go-to option for frequent travelers hoping to stretch their award currency.

Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 with Toy Story 5 livery takes off at San Diego International Airport (SAN). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Airlines layer in more card options at more price points

Airline credit cards without an annual fee are a great way for less-frequent flyers to earn points without incurring a high yearly cost.

No-annual-fee cards typically have fewer perks and freebies (like complimentary checked bags). However, considering Atmos Rewards points routinely rank among the most valuable in the U.S., this should be an enticing option for some travelers.

Looking at the travel sector as a whole, it underscores how both airlines and hotels are layering in cobranded credit cards to appeal to consumers across more price points.

Alaska's growing Atmos card lineup

In Alaska's case, this newest card will give the Atmos program a trifecta of consumer cards:

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Those are in addition to Alaska's new debit card and its business credit card, which the airline said is set to get a refresh by the end of the year.

TPG's take: Best credit cards of 2026

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Great news for Atmos members who fly American Airlines

If you use Alaska's Atmos Rewards program but frequently fly on top partner American Airlines, there's good news.

Alaska's unique new loyalty option will apply whenever you take a flight on American.

Beginning Thursday, Atmos members will be able to choose how the airline awards them points:

Based on how many miles they fly

Based on how many flights they take

Based on how much money they spend

Whichever option you choose will apply to any flights you take with American, as long as you attach your Atmos number to your reservation.

And, keep in mind: If you enter your Atmos number when flying AA, you won't earn American's AAdvantage miles.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

No more US transfer partners expected

Alaska made a splash this week by announcing a new credit card transfer partner in Bank of America, which means certain cardholders will be able to transfer their points to Atmos.

The carrier also turned heads by suggesting more transfer partners could be coming.

Spoiler: Atmos members in the U.S. probably won't see any new banks get an "in" to Atmos. Alaska's loyalty chief tells TPG any additional transfer partners will probably be banks based outside the U.S.

An Atmos Rewards banner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"Think about Australia, the U.K., or otherwise," Brett Catlin, Alaska senior vice president of network, partnerships and loyalty, said in an interview. "It is more of a global play than additional U.S.-centric financial institutions."

Bank of America will actually be Alaska's second Atmos transfer partner. The carrier already has a tie-up with Bilt.

Will Bank of America-Atmos transfers be 1:1?

Speaking of the new Bank of America arrangement, Alaska didn't say whether Bank of America transfers to Atmos will be 1:1 (that is, 1,000 BoA Rewards equals 1,000 Atmos Rewards points).

Catlin said the bank will announce which cardholders will be eligible to transfer to Atmos — and what the rate would be.

"But I would fully expect that it would be competitive with what's seen across the industry," he said.