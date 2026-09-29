Alaska Airlines is getting into the debit card game.

Next year, the carrier plans to launch a new debit card that will allow members of its Atmos Rewards loyalty program to earn points and credit toward elite status.

Once it's live, this new card product should be a great option for younger travelers to start earning points on their everyday spending — and for consumers who aren't able to carry a credit card.

Alaska's future debit card: What we know

The new Atmos debit card is slated to launch in 2027. Details are limited, but Alaska is promising a "feature-rich" offering.

Cardholders will be able to earn points and status points in Atmos, which is the joint loyalty program of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines.

More news from Alaska Airlines:

Alaska Airlines unveils premium economy, luxe 'Aurora Suites' and domestic lie-flats

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines aircraft are pictured on the taxiway. ERIC THAYER/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

You can use those points to book Alaska and Hawaiian flights, as well as trips on partner carriers, such as American Airlines.

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Alaska debit card earning and benefits

While credit cards tend to offer more lucrative perks and mileage earning, they're not necessarily right for every consumer.

An Atmos debit card should offer an "in" for frequent flyers who might not have the credit score to qualify for a higher-tier card but who want to earn points they can redeem on future flights.

Here's how the earning rate stacks up for debit cardholders:

Earn 0.5 points per $1 spent on most purchases

1 point per dollar on eligible Alaska, Hawaiian, dining and rideshare purchases

Cardholders will earn 1 status point for every $3 spent.

Beyond that, the carrier expects to offer some flight and on-board purchase discounts for cardholders.

Alaska is offering pre-registration for the new debit card here.

Alaska will be the third major U.S. carrier to launch a new debit card in the last year, following similar moves by United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Atmos Ascent vs. Atmos Summit: Which is better for Alaska and Hawaiian flyers?

Bank of America-Atmos Rewards transfers on the horizon

Meanwhile, Alaska also broke some big news on the credit card front this week.

Starting in 2027, consumers with certain Bank of America credit cards will be able to transfer their points into Atmos Rewards.

This will be a big development for Bank of America customers. The bank doesn't currently have a major airline transfer partner.

And Alaska and Hawaiian's Atmos Rewards points routinely rank among the most valuable in the airline industry, according to TPG's valuations.

An Atmos Rewards banner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

We expect to hear more soon: Alaska did not reveal exactly which Bank of America credit card holders would be able to transfer their rewards in the future, or whether the transfers would be at the ideal 1:1 ratio.

A new 'in' to Atmos Rewards

With Alaska adding another transfer partner, travelers will soon have another way to convert their daily spending into Atmos Rewards points. Currently, Alaska has just one transfer partner (Bilt).

The carrier has generally been skeptical about allowing flyers to transfer points from other programs into Atmos.

However, it looks like Alaska isn't done adding transfer partners.

The airline on Tuesday said it plans to add points-transfer opportunities with "other select global financial institutions" in the future.

File this under "something to watch" in the coming months.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Atmos business card refresh expected

Finally, get ready for a refresh to Alaska's business credit card.

Later this year, the carrier plans to overhaul the Atmos™ Rewards Visa Signature® Business Card.

Alaska offered a sneak peek of a few incoming perks, including:

10 points per dollar on eligible purchases through the carrier's business platform, Atmos Rewards for Business

Lounge passes

Same-day confirmed flight changes for cardholders

There's no word yet on whether Alaska plans to continue one of the most valuable perks on the Atmos business card: the annual companion fare.

However, this refresh will give Alaska's business credit card holders some lounge access for the first time.

Last year marked the first time Alaska started offering limited club access as part of a credit card — specifically, its new Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® credit card. Those members receive up to eight annual Alaska Lounge passes.

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Looking ahead

I'll be curious to see how the business card's lounge access — and annual fee — stack up when the refresh happens. The card currently has a very approachable $95 annual fee.

Alaska said it would share full details later this fall.

Bottom line

All of this credit (and debit) card news involving Alaska, Hawaiian and Atmos Rewards comes on the same day the carrier revealed big plans for the future of its planes, lounges and loyalty program.

The glow-up includes spiffy new business-class and premium economy seats on its planes, as well as a luxe new "Aurora Lounge" in Seattle.

Plus, one of the most interesting features of Atmos Rewards — promised since last year — finally begins this week.

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