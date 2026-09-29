Get ready to make your pick.

Later this week, Alaska Airlines will go live with one of the most interesting new features of its Atmos Rewards program: the chance to choose how you'll earn points.

Typically, an airline just tells customers how they'll earn miles.

But beginning Thursday, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyers will be able to pick how they accrue both points and elite status.

Here's how the choices stack up:

Earn by flying the farthest: 1 point (and status point) per mile flown

1 point (and status point) per mile flown Earn by spending a lot: 5 points (and status points) per dollar spent on flights

5 points (and status points) per dollar spent on flights Earn by taking the most flights: 500 points (and status points) per individual flight segment

This setup is one Alaska had first announced last summer when the carrier combined its loyalty program with Hawaiian and launched Atmos.

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Priority check-in line for Atmos Rewards status members at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

A first for a U.S. airline, it was a big reason the new program won a TPG Award earlier this year for innovation in loyalty.

Why this is a notable setup

"Choice accrual" essentially allows members to maximize their loyalty earnings based on how they tend to travel.

For instance, if you tend to make a lot of connections and rack up a ton of flight segments, you might benefit from earning via segments flown (500 points per flight).

If you spend a ton on expensive last-minute tickets or business-class seats, you might benefit from earning based on your spending.

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SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

And if you're someone who takes long-haul international flights, you might prefer earning miles purely based on the miles you fly (which is how Alaska has awarded miles for years).

Key dates to know: Atmos Rewards choice accrual

Atmos members can start selecting their preferred earning option Oct. 1.

That choice will apply to all flights taken on or after Jan. 1, 2027.

Can you change your Atmos Rewards choice accrual selection?

Members can change their choice accrual selection once per calendar year.

So if you start the year earning via dollars spent but have a flurry of short flights later in the year, you could switch over to earn via segments flown.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

But then you'd have to wait until the following year to change your selection again.

What if you don't select your preference?

Existing Atmos Rewards members who don't make a choice accrual selection will automatically default to the airline's longtime "distance-based" earning model.

New members will default to revenue-based earnings and will earn based on how much they spend on flights.

What it takes to earn Atmos Rewards elite status

The Atmos choice accrual applies both to the points you earn and the status points Alaska awards, which count toward elite status in the program.

As a reminder, here are the status qualification thresholds for Atmos Rewards:

Silver: 20,000 status points (Oneworld Ruby)

Gold: 40,000 status points (Oneworld Sapphire)

Platinum: 80,000 status points (Oneworld Emerald)

Titanium: 135,000 status points (Oneworld Emerald)

For those doing the math, 40 flight segments would get you silver status if you selected segment-based earning — and didn't earn any other status points via a cobranded credit card or by some other means.

Card-earned points not affected

Speaking of cards, any status points you earn via your card are based purely on your card spending and aren't affected by this choice. Your choice of accrual selection affects only the points and status points you earn when you fly.

How to make your selection

You can choose how you want to earn points with Alaska and Hawaiian in 2027 by logging in to your loyalty account.

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