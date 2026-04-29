Alaska Airlines is betting big that the U.S. has room for a fourth true global airline to join power players American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

The Seattle-based airline this week took its biggest step yet onto the global stage.

Wednesday afternoon, Alaska's first plane ever landed on the other side of the Atlantic, in Rome.

The flight marked a new era for a carrier that, for most of its history, has been something of a niche West Coast airline.

But not anymore.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Fresh off its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska now has the big, twin-aisle jets it needs to fly to overseas destinations — and it's planning at least a dozen by the end of this decade from its home base at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

But this week's flight to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (FCO) was a true milestone for the airline, marking the "hard launch" of a new Alaska Airlines flagship international travel experience the airline has been teasing for nearly a year.

I tagged along for the inaugural flight in the comfort of Alaska's business-class suites and got a firsthand look at the new flagship product.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Here's what it was like and what you can expect if you're flying Alaska to one of its new long-haul destinations, from Rome to Seoul, Tokyo, or the service to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) that's up next.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Why Alaska Airlines is going long-haul

Alaska would not have been flying to the Eternal City this week were it not for its 2024 Hawaiian merger.

That deal not only solidified Alaska and Hawaiian, together, as the nation's fifth-largest airline and created a popular new loyalty program. It also gave Alaska access to the order of brand-new Boeing 787 Dreamliners Hawaiian had placed before the two joined forces.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Now with a fresh coat of paint and new-look amenities on board, these spiffy jets will be front and center as Alaska pushes beyond its long-standing domestic and short-haul international footprint and challenges the "Big Three" U.S. airlines 35,000 feet above the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

New check-in experience

Before you step on one of Alaska's freshly-painted Dreamliners, though, passengers riding in Alaska's sweet seats get treated to one of the more premium ground experiences available to business-class flyers in the U.S. today.

Alaska on Monday cut the proverbial wrapper off a fancy new check-in lounge at SeaTac that's available to anyone flying in a lie-flat seat on Alaska or Hawaiian — or to members who reach top-tier Titanium status in the airlines' shared Atmos Rewards loyalty program (Remember: Alaska and Hawaiian do continue to operate as two separate brands.)

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

If you've tried out American Airlines' premium check-in facility at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — or Delta's in Seattle, for that matter — it's a relatively similar concept.

Instead of braving the crowds in the terminal, you can check in with some peace, quiet and refreshments, before proceeding down a tunnel and getting dropped off at the front of the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint line.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 5 SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4

An Italian-themed party on the ground

From there, it was out to Alaska's international gates on the SEA N-concourse, where I paid a visit to the Alaska Lounge, which is personally one of my favorite "standard" airline-branded lounges in the U.S.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Bartenders served up destination-inspired Aperol Spritzes to flyers with a business-class ticket, or premium credit card holders who get complimentary access to top-shelf cocktails in the lounge.

Related reading: Alaska Airlines plots global expansion — with a little help from Portland, San Diego and Atmos Rewards

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Stay tuned: Alaska has big plans for a business-class-only concept that could help it compete better with a certain TPG Awards-winning outpost at SeaTac.

Down on the airport concourse — on this day, at least — music blared, passengers scooped up spoonfuls of gelato and Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci helped serve up canolis ahead of the flight that would officially blaze Alaska's trail to Europe (I wouldn't expect the latter on any future flights, to be clear).

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

After a ribbon-cutting, it was time to go.

Among those boarding Tuesday night's flight to Rome? Twenty-year Alaska veteran Kirsten Amrine, who now serves as the airline's chief network planner. She couldn't help but marvel at the significance of this inaugural flight versus those she's scheduled in the past.

"I remember when we would start routes to San Antonio, and Oklahoma and Minneapolis … and that was exciting," Amrine said, standing in the shadow of the gate. "I think me, at the time, didn't dream this big to think that we'd be starting flights to Tokyo and Seoul and Rome, so … just kind of overtakes me a little bit, how exciting it is."

On board Alaska Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

On board, one thing is obvious: This is very much the same (beautiful) Dreamliner that Hawaiian debuted in 2024. Look no further than the blue, coral-inspired seat coverings.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Also, the same: the 34 enclosed business-class suites, which — yes — have the sliding privacy doors that have become the standard up front, along with 18-inch screens, phone-charging pouches, in-suite mood-lighting and, of course, lie-flat beds.

Going forward, Alaska is quite succinctly calling this cabin its "Suites."

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 6 SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4 5

Beyond that, though, the carrier has taken steps to ensure everything else on board evokes its Pacific Northwest heritage — not that of Hawaiian.

A new Alaska-branded 'soft product'

Alaska this week officially rolled out its lineup of new "soft product" elements that'll be the staple on its long-haul flights, going forward.

That includes tan-colored bedding and amenity kits from Pacific Northwest outdoorsy brand Filson, beauty products from Salt & Stone, and a food and beverage menu that clearly pays homage to the West Coast — from Stumptown Coffee to ice cream sundaes courtesy of Portland-based Salt & Straw.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

Actually, I found the entire catering experience to be impressive, which started with a pre-dinner cheese plate (a longtime staple of Alaska flights) to the asparagus soup, caprese salad and butternut squash ravioli that quite clearly got my palate ready for the destination ahead.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 5 SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4

Looking ahead: Wi-Fi and premium economy

Any new flight or international franchise like Alaska that is launching a new flight will have its growing pains, and this one was no different.

The two most glaring gaps on this otherwise impressive Dreamliner?

One: a lack of any on-board Wi-Fi. Alaska is planning to outfit it with fast Starlink service as part of installations happening across its fleet. The service will be free for Atmos Rewards members.

That's expected to happen later this year, though — so for now, download those shows and podcasts ahead of time.

Also, in contrast to other major global carriers, this 787 does not have a premium economy cabin, though Alaska executives have said that's coming in the next few years.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Those moves will likely be necessary to keep pace with full-service, global airlines Alaska is now increasingly competing with — most notably Delta, which shares SEA with Alaska as a hub — and which decided to match Alaska's Rome route with its own new service to the Italian capital in 2026.

Color Alaska leaders unbothered.

"We know that our competition's looking at what we want to do and that they're going to match us," Amrine said. "But I think we have the bigger hub than our competition — it's the largest hub on the West Coast. We believe in our people and the service that they provide, and actually, the bookings are pointing out that guests, particularly in Seattle, are choosing us over our competition."

A new transoceanic chapter

Landing in Rome shortly after 1 p.m. local time Wednesday, this flight was Alaska's first to Europe, but won't be its last.

Service to London begins on May 21, right before Memorial Day weekend. Also coming soon: Flights to Iceland.

Plus, SEA flights to Asia via Narita International Airport (NRT) in Tokyo and Seoul's Incheon Airport (ICN) that last year were temporarily flown with Hawaiian-branded Airbus A330s are now fully Alaska.

What long-haul destination could be next?

"I want to blab all the other places I want to go," Minicucci said Tuesday, before thinking better of it.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

I guess we'll stay tuned.

How to book Alaska Airlines flights with points and miles

For travelers looking to book Alaska flights in the meantime, you can quickly accrue points in the Atmos Rewards program that serves both Alaska and Hawaiian with one of their cobranded credit cards.

Or, you can transfer Bilt Rewards to Atmos at a 1:1 ratio.

You can also book Alaska partner award flights using miles from one of its Oneworld alliance partners, including American Airlines.

Related reading: