1 Hotels takes Austin, a social-focused Hyatt all-inclusive and more hotel news

Tuesday marked the first official day of fall, and here in New York City it's certainly felt like it. For me, fall has always been a magical time to travel, catching the leaves change colors, apple picking and enjoying that beautiful afternoon glow.

If you need a little inspiration for where to go for that crisp fall feeling, here are a few fall hotels worth traveling to for picture-perfect leaf peeping.

And here's the rest of the hotel news you need to know this week.

1 Hotel Austin is now open

COURTESY OF 1 HOTELS

I'm a huge fan of 1 Hotels, a wellness- and nature-focused brand that's big on sustainability, design and understated luxury. I've been lucky enough to stay at locations soaring above New York City and in the heart of London's glitzy Mayfair. Now, the chain (which is under Barry Sternlicht's revived Starwood hotel brand) is opening in Austin.

Set in the tallest tower in Texas (howdy to my home state!), 1 Hotel Austin features 252 rooms and suites in the buzzy Rainey Street District right by some of the best Austin has to offer: nature, nightlife and everything in between. The hotel offers nature-inspired interiors (think: plants everywhere), a restaurant from James Beard nominee chef Johnny Curiel, plus a wine bar, and a Bamford Wellness Spa. Need more? How about a rooftop pool with views as wide as the Texas sky?

How to book: Cash rates can be found as low as $372 per night, though the majority or rates sit closer to $600 per night.

Related: The best hotels in Austin, Texas

Hyatt's social-forward all-inclusive brand opens in the Dominican Republic

HYATT

I love the ease of all-inclusive resorts, and I really love Punta Cana. The beaches are beautiful, the palm trees look like they're dancing and I always have a good time. Hyatt's new-ish lifestyle-focused, socially-connected Hyatt Vivid brand now has a home on those beaches in Punta Cana, not too far from the airport.

Set in a remodeled and renewed former resort, Hyatt Vivid Punta Cana offers an adults-only experience with 467 guest rooms in a setting "designed for guests who are social explorers, conscious connectors, digital nomads and travelers seeking meaningful experiences." There are five elevated restaurants and seven bars and lounges (offering top-shelf drinks, mind you), as well as a wellness cafe. Activities abound, from DJ sets to spa rituals, plus holistic activities and creative workshops.

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How to book: Cash rates from about $390 per night, based on double occupancy. A World of Hyatt Category C all-inclusive resort, award nights range from 20,000 to 40,000 points per night.

A popular Santorini hotel is now bookable with Hyatt points

SANTORINI SKY

Santorini is a dream destination for many travelers, and now it's easier than ever to get there with points and miles: Santorini Sky, a luxury resort at the highest point on the island, is now part of Hilton through Small Luxury Hotels. A rare year-round resort, the hotel is contemporary, private and offers rooms with large outdoor spaces and even private heated pools and Jacuzzis. Guests can enjoy meals overlooking the Aegean Sea at Sky Lounge, take advantage of a concierge who can arrange spa trips or wine tours, or just kick back by the pool and watch the world go by.

How to book: Cash rates from $168 per night or 51,000 Hilton Honors points.

An Embassy Suites ... with a spa?

HILTON

This year, I made my first trip to Aruba to stay at the new boutique hotel tower called The Westerly at Hilton Aruba — and I fell in love with the wind-swept beaches.

Hilton is also shaking things up in Aruba by opening the Kundalini Spa at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort. Embassy Suites, to me, is one of the most interesting chains in the game right now, a decision I came to when learning about the Aruba outpost, which is a full-on resort our review called "an unexpected knockout." Now, the all-suite resort offers massages, facials, a full-service beauty salon and even special kids' spa experiences (we hear they include chocolate!).

Aman has a name for its first Maldives property

AMAN

On the Maldives' Vaavu Atool, Aman will open a 52-key resort in 2028, plus 16 branded residences. Now we know that the resort will be called Amanolu, "combining Aman, the Sanskrit word for peace, with Olu, inspired by the water lily, Amanolu reflects a symbol long associated with serenity, renewal and a connection to nature," according to Aman. There will also be an 82-foot swimming pool and an Aman Spa, with more details yet to be announced.

In other news:

Reviews you need to read: