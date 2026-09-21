Accor's boutique hotel brand MGallery is getting ready to make waves in New York City with the launch of a U.S. flagship hotel in 2028.

MGallery, self-described as "a portfolio of boutique spirited hotels with distinctive stories and character," has signed the popular Ink 48 hotel, helping set the stage for a significant expansion in North America.

ACCOR

Found in Hell's Kitchen, right by the Hudson River, Ink 48 is a towering hotel known for its sweeping skyline views and its popular rooftop bar, Hudson Vu, where you can see some of the city's most iconic landmarks with a drink in hand.

Officially set to shift under MGallery in 2028, Ink 48 and its 222 rooms and suites will remain open and independent during an "extensive renovation and enhancement program designed to elevate the guest experience while preserving the property's distinctive character," according to a statement from Accor first shared with TPG.

ACCOR

"New York City is one of the world's most influential travel destinations and welcoming Ink 48 into the MGallery Collection represents a significant step forward for our brand in North America," Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legends, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems, said in the statement. "As our preeminent flagship MGallery in the United States, Ink 48 will play an important role in increasing brand awareness and supporting our continued expansion across the region."

The hotel is a partnership between New York's Capstone Equities and Montreal's Leyad, with Revel Hotel Company serving as the hotel's management operator.

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Currently, MGallery has over 125 hotels around the world, from Vietnam to Switzerland and Morocco to Australia. Though Ink 48 will serve as the flagship property in the U.S., it'll be joining Hotel Ändra Seattle — MGallery Collection as part of the brand's expansion plans in the region. The brand also has outposts in Canada and Mexico.

For loyal members of Accor's loyalty program ALL (Accor Live Limitless), it's also a new lifestyle destination to earn and burn points near some of New York City's main attractions.

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