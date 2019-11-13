Who should get the Citi Rewards+℠ Card?
The Citi Rewards+℠ Card and its student version, the Citi Rewards+℠ Student Card, made a big splash in January because of one very cool benefit that’s exclusive to these cards: rounding earnings on every purchase up to the nearest 10 points. This means you’ll be earning more than 1 point per dollar spent on almost every purchase you make.
But there’s a lot more to the Citi Rewards+ Card than simply rounding up your earnings. Indeed, the Citi Rewards+ Card provides some impressive benefits for a card with no annual fee (see rates & fees) and could be a solid choice for an everyday earning card. In this guide, we’ll consider the key benefits provided by the Citi Rewards+ Card as well as some types of people who can definitely benefit from having the Citi Rewards+ Card in their purse or wallet.
Key benefits
First, here are the key benefits of the Citi Rewards+ Card:
Sign-up bonus
Earn 15,000 bonus ThankYou Points after spending $1,000 in purchases within three months of account opening. The bonus points aren’t available if you’ve received a sign-up bonus for, or closed, certain Citi credit cards within the past 24 months.
ThankYou Points
This card earns ThankYou Points which you can redeem at Amazon.com or Best Buy for purchases at a value of less than 1 cent each, redeem for gift cards at a value of 1 cent each or transfer to JetBlue at a 5:4 ratio. If you also have a premium Citi card that earns ThankYou Points with more transfer partners like the Citi Prestige® Card or Citi Premier℠ Card, you can combine points earned by the Citi Rewards+ Card to the premium card and then transfer these points to any of the Citi ThankYou airline transfer partners.
Bonus categories
You’ll earn 2 points per dollar spent at supermarkets and gas stations on the first $6,000 per year; then 1 point per dollar spent. And you’ll earn 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Round up to the nearest 10 points
The points you earn on each purchase are rounded up to the nearest 10 points. This means you’ll earn more than 1 point per dollar spent on almost every purchase. For supermarket and gas station purchases that earn 2 points per dollar spent, the 2x earning is calculated before rounding up to the nearest 10 points. So, you’ll earn 10 points on a $2 coffee, 20 points on a $12 lunch, 70 points on $32 of gas and 230 points on $111 of groceries.
10% points back
On top of the bonus categories and roundup points, you’ll also earn 10% of your points back on the first 100,000 Thank You points that you redeem each year. That’s 10,000 points back if you redeem 100,000 points.
Who should get the Citi Rewards+ Card?
The Citi Rewards+ Card can be a useful everyday card for anyone to add to their purse or wallet, but here are some specific types of people that can benefit the most from getting a Citi Rewards+ Card.
1. People who aren’t earning bonus points at supermarkets and gas stations
With many credit cards offering bonus points on spending at supermarkets and gas stations, you should definitely be earning more than 1 point per dollar on these purchases. If you’re looking for a card that earns bonus points at supermarkets and gas stations without charging an annual fee (see rates & fees), the Citi Rewards+ Card is a decent choice since you’ll earn at least 2 points per dollar spent on these purchases (up to $6,000 per year).
Granted, other no-fee cards can earn more at either supermarkets or gas stations, but generally not both. For example, The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express earns 2 Amex Membership Rewards points at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, and earns 20% extra points when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period, but it has no dining bonus. And although the Amex Everyday has better earning potential at supermarkets, you’d still need to make sure you hit the 20 purchases or more on every billing period on your card in order to maximize your earning rate.
2. People who utilize JetBlue TrueBlue Points
If you redeem the points earned by the Citi Rewards+ Card for gift cards, you’ll get 1 cent of value per point. But, if you have a Citi Rewards+ Card you can also transfer points directly to JetBlue’s TrueBlue program at a 5:4 ratio. TPG’s latest valuations peg the redemption value of JetBlue points at 1.3 cents each, so you can get 1.04 cents of value per ThankYou Point when you transfer ThankYou Points to JetBlue at this ratio.
You won’t be able to get outsized value from JetBlue points though because JetBlue doesn’t have an award chart — instead, the more a flight costs in cash, the more points it’ll generally require. But, TPG‘s recent tests found TrueBlue redemptions that provided as much as 1.5 cents per point in value.
3. People who make small purchases
Since the Citi Rewards+ Card rounds the points earned on every purchase up to the nearest 10 points, it’s perfectly designed for small purchases. Indeed, all supermarket and gas station purchases of less than $5 and all other purchases less than $10 will earn 10 points.
When you pair the Citi Rewards+ Card with another Citi card, it gets even more lucrative. For instance, if you have the Citi Premier Card and the Citi Rewards+ Card, you’ll want to use the Citi Rewards+ Card for all of your grocery purchases and the Citi Premier Card for all of your dining and travel purchases. For non-bonus category purchases, such as clothing or home goods, you’ll want to use the Citi Rewards+ Card to get the added value from the round-up feature. You’ll find a table comparing the ThankYou Points earned with this two card combo in the Citi Rewards+ Card review.
4. People who need a low intro APR card
You generally shouldn’t carry a balance on your credit cards, but sometimes unexpected circumstances require you to temporarily float some debt. Or, you may want to transfer the balance from a high-interest-rate credit card while working to pay off existing debt. If you’re looking for a credit card that offers low intro APR, the Citi Rewards+ Card might be the card for you.
The Citi Rewards+ Card offers a 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months from date of account opening and a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer. Once the intro period is over, the variable APR will be 15.24-25.24% based upon your creditworthiness (see rates & fees), so you’ll want to be sure to pay off your balance during the intro period. There’s a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of the transfer (see rates & fees), whichever is greater, and balance transfers must to be completed within the first four months of account opening.
5. People who have a premium Citi card
If you already have the Citi Prestige Card or Citi Premier Card, the points earned by the Citi Rewards+ Card will be even more valuable since you can combine them with your premium card’s ThankYou account. Once the points are in the premium card’s account, you can transfer them to more partners including Avianca LifeMiles and Etihad Guest (as well as JetBlue at an improved 1:1 ratio). This ability to transfer your points to additional partners increases the redemption value of the points you earn with the Citi Rewards+ Card from around 1 cent each to approximately 1.7 cents each.
Bottom line
The Citi Rewards+ Card is best known for rounding up the points earned on each purchase to the nearest 10 points, but there are many other reasons to consider adding this card as an everyday spending card. Especially if you fall into several of the categories discussed above, it’s likely the Citi Rewards+ Card could provide significant value to you.
