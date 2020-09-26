5 ways to be an ally for social justice while using and earning points
Black lives matter — still.
Summer may be over but the push for social justice that began earlier this year has not waned. We have not forgotten our promise to stand with the Black community and actively combat systemic racism as we all fight for equality and justice in society.
While there may not be as many protests to attend or petitions to sign, the movement is as alive as ever. And this stage of the movement may be the most important of all: Continuing your work as an active ally even when the news coverage has died down. It may seem difficult to figure out how to infuse anti-racist practices into your everyday life, but fortunately, there are plenty of ways to actively practice anti-racism in the points world, and we’re here to show you how to get started.
Here are just a few ways you can use your points (or earn them) while supporting the Black community.
Continue your education
The first step that everyone should take in combating systemic racism is educating themselves on what exactly that means and how it seeps through every aspect of society. There are so many readily accessible resources on this subject that, if you dedicate even just a few hours a week to educating yourself, you can start catching up to speed in no time. Check out some of these practical resources and the best ways to obtain them while maximizing points.
Read these books
- “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi
- “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
- “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
- “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
The points play: TPG recently released its guide to maximizing book purchases, so you’ll be able to earn points while educating yourself!
Watch these television shows and movies
- “13th” on Netflix
- “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” on Netflix
- “The Hate U Give” on Amazon Prime
- “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” on Amazon Prime
- “Do the Right Thing” on Amazon Prime
- “Black Is King” on Disney+
The points play: Check out the top cards we recommend for purchasing streaming subscriptions, as well as our hacks to save money on all the streaming platforms listed above.
Visit museums
As you ease back into travel (and once all attractions are open), make the effort to visit museums and historic centers focused on Black history and art. The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, and the California African American Museum in Los Angeles are just three of many great museums to visit when you begin to travel again.
If you have a Bank of America card, check out its program that allows free entry to certain museums on the first weekend of the month.
The points play: Check out TPG’s list of the best cards to maximize entertainment spending here.
Support Black-owned businesses
One of the most crucial ways to show support for the Black community is by buying Black. Studies show that Black-owned businesses systemically receive less funding and fewer loans than white-owned businesses. And according to research from the University of California at Santa Cruz, 41% of Black-owned businesses have shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These small Black-owned businesses need our support now more than ever.
Restaurants
Food delivery services like DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats have added in-app features to highlight Black-owned restaurants, as well as waived delivery fees for restaurants, making it easier to identify and order from Black-owned businesses. It’s a convenient way to help keep Black businesses alive and thriving during and after the pandemic.
The points play: It’s time to put that $120 Chase DoorDash statement credit to use and support your local Black-owned restaurants. You can also see TPG’s picks for the best cards for food delivery service.
Make a donation
The simplest, yet arguably most effective way to join the fight against inequality is to donate to an organization that’s already doing the work. If you have airline miles or hotel points that are set to expire, or you won’t be using for any other reason, don’t let them go to waste!
JetBlue’s recently announced partnership with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The New York Urban League and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals or Alaska Airline’s LIFT Miles program partnership with the United Negro College Fund, are just a few examples of ways you can donate your miles to support the Black community.
The points play: TPG’s guide to donating miles to charity covers the full list of airline and hotel charity programs.
Bottom line
You don’t have to attend every protest, call every congressman or post a black box on social media every day to show your support for the Black community. By taking small steps in your everyday life to practice anti-racism, you’re doing your part to break down systemic racism while building up the Black community, and we hope this guide inspires you to use your points to make a change.
Featured image by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com
