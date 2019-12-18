Bank of America cardholders will get more free museum entry dates for the holidays
Bank of America is playing Santa with a special holiday edition of its popular “Museums on Us” program. From Dec. 26 to 31, Bank of America is offering cardholders free general admission to more than 220 museums around the country.
While this offer is valid for free entrance during the holiday season, Museums on Us — now in its 22nd year — traditionally offers free admission to cultural institutions nationwide during the first full weekend of every month. It’s a great money-saving perk for anyone who holds a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) credit or debit card, such as the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Visa® credit card or the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card.
You can take advantage of this offer from the day after Christmas through New Year’s Eve — in addition to the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of every month. Just be sure to bring your photo ID and your Bank of America card with you to the museum of your choice. AvGeeks should consider checking out the Pima Air and Space Museum in Arizona; the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City; and the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center on Long Island.
This promotion doesn’t include access to special exhibits, ticketed shows or fundraising events. Free admission is valid for the cardholder only and not for additional guests.
Read about some of TPG’s favorite museums that participate in this program or check this complete list of Museum on Us participants, which includes everything from fine art museums to science centers, children’s museums, aquariums, history museums and more.
Featured image by mizoula/Getty Images.
