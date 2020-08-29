9 outdoorsy U.S. resorts perfect for a socially distant getaway
After six months of worldwide lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, Americans seem to be ready to ease back into the travel scene. However, as only a handful of countries are currently allowing visitors from the U.S., local retreats within driving distance of major cities are quickly becoming the vacation of choice for American travelers who are itching to go somewhere new.
Maybe you already know your road trip route but are now searching for that perfect accommodation where you can practice social distancing. From an isolated retreat in the Vermont mountains to a tech-less California escape, we have a roundup of some of the best hotels and resorts in the United States for a socially-distanced getaway.
La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Palm Springs, California
For those looking for an “eat, sleep, pool, repeat,” kind of vacation, book a room at the La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. This Palm Springs resort is the perfect place to get some sun without the crowds. Whether it’s relaxing on the patio of your cozy casita, booking tee-time on one of the resort’s five legendary golf courses or sipping on a signature margarita at the Adobe Grill restaurant, you can make your days as jam-packed or carefree as you wish.
Covid-19 updates: All of the rooms are cleaned and sanitized following the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol Protection guidelines. To go the extra mile, at La Quinta you can enjoy one of the 41 pools all to yourself, as the hotel’s current policy mandates one reservation party per pool at a time.
Best way to book: Use your Hilton Honors points here. Redemptions range from 47,000 to 80,000 points per night. You can also use a free Hilton Weekend Reward, which you get by acquiring the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. You get an additional Weekend Reward every year on the card’s anniversary.
Related: 5 golf courses, 23 tennis courts and 41 pools: A review of the La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria in Palm Springs
The Advenire, Autograph Collection in St. George, Utah
The Advenire serves as the perfect home base for outdoor enthusiasts who also love a little luxury. In the Historic Downtown St. George, the 60-room boutique hotel is about an hour’s drive to Zion National Park, Snow Canyon State Park and the Tuacahn Center for the Arts. The posh rooms and suites are all designed with a nod to St. George’s historic pioneer legacy, and the star restaurant Wood Ash Rye is the best way to recharge after a day exploring the state parks.
Covid-19 updates: The Advenire released coronavirus safety precautions, which include encouraging mobile check-ins and limiting in-room housekeeping during your stay.
Best way to book: Redeem 50,000 Marriott points per night on standard dates at this Category 6 property. If you carry the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, use the up to 50k free night certificate you get on the card’s anniversary.
Kimpton Armory Hotel in Bozeman, Montana
If you like the idea of staying in a brand-new room, look to The Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman. It just opened, and the combination of never-been-slept-in rooms and enhanced sanitizing measures make this boutique hotel a strong contender for one of the best places in the country for a social distance vacation. Yellowstone National Park is only a 90-minute drive from the property, and after a long day at the park you can relax with a nite cap at the whiskey bar before heading back to your room to recharge in your comfy quarters.
Covid-19 updates: The pool and Sky Shed Lounge facilities are currently unavailable for use, and stayover housekeeping services are currently suspended.
Best way to book: Use cash or IHG Rewards Club points if you can find availability. We looked for redemptions throughout 2020 and 2021 and couldn’t find any nights available on points.
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows in Scottsdale, Arizona
The Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is the desert oasis vacation you’ve been dreaming of. All 185 bungalow-style rooms feature patios and private terraces, making it perfect for a socially distanced retreat, and the stunning Camelback Mountain provides a stunning backdrop to boot. Getting around the spacious property is a breeze, as you can use the resort’s free Tesla house car drop-off service to shuttle you to and from your spa appointments, art gallery visits and fitness classes, and you can document all of your adventures with a free GoPro rental as well.
Covid-19 updates: The Andaz follows Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which includes contactless checkout, limited housekeeping services and minibar removal.
Best way to book: Redeem 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night for an Eames Resort King (with one king bed) or Eames Resort Queen (with two queen beds). Earn more points with The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Related: Praising Arizona: A Review of the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows
Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Blackberry Mountain (@blackberry.mountain) on
A bucket-list worthy experience, Blackberry Mountain (sister hotel to the acclaimed Blackberry Farm) in Tennessee hits all of the social distancing goals. Situated on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains, 2,800 acres of the resort’s land is undisturbed, giving guests a private national park experience. The various cottages, cabins and multi-bedroom homes all feature modern design and are equipped with incredible amenities, such as full kitchens, fireplaces and golf carts. And while wellness-oriented activities are a major focus at Blackberry Mountain, the uniquely curated activities for couples, families and individuals prove that there is truly something for everyone at the mountain, and a long-weekend stay here is guaranteed to have you feeling rejuvenated.
Covid-19 updates: The retreat’s wellbeing statement provides updates on its cleaning and safety enhancements.
Best way to book: Use your Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and then “erase” this travel-coded purchase from your statement by using your Capital One miles. One mile equals 1 cent.
Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California
The Post Ranch Inn is the ultimate West Coast couples retreat. Nestled among the cliffs of Big Sur, the 39-room, adults-only hideout is an idyllic escape from the chaos of everyday life. Each room features king-size beds, indoor two-person spa tubs and private decks to take in the gorgeous ocean and mountain views. The luxury amenities paired with the absence of TVs and alarm clocks in the rooms has made Post Ranch Inn a popular option for couples looking for an opportunity to unplug and reset. While the spa is currently closed, the hotel still offers outdoor activities including yoga and meditation, hikes, property walks and a newly instituted falconry program.
Covid-19 updates: The luxury resort released its Covid-19 safety measure updates, which include signature cleaning protocols and outdoor-only dining.
Best way to book: Post Ranch Inn is bookable via American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts. You can use cash or Membership Rewards points.
Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont
View this post on Instagram
For anyone who is looking for complete privacy, seclusion and stillness, the Twin Farms property in Barnard, Vermont, could be a splurge well worth it. About three hours from Boston, five hours from New York City and 90 minutes from the nearest commercial airport in Burlington, this remote retreat is all about finding peace in solitude. Twin Farms features just 20 rooms, and includes cozy amenities like fireplaces, reading rooms and hot tubs to induce maximum relaxation. In addition, half of the rooms on the property are individual cottages, so social distancing will not be an issue. Currently, the estate has paused group activities to focus on individual experiences and promises to “attend to every detail in the background so you feel like the entire property is yours.”
Covid-19 updates: Twin Farms released its coronavirus protocols, including contactless arrival and departure upon request and mask requirements in public areas.
Best way to book: Book through your favorite travel agent, who may offer special perks, or book direct with the hotel.
Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas
This boutique wellness resort is only 20 minutes from the heart of Downtown Austin, but you will feel like you are oceans away from the bustling city. Choosing between spa treatments, private fitness classes and fine-dining menus will be your only worries at the all-inclusive resort. Physical distancing is being prioritized, but with only 40 rooms and no public access to the property, you should have plenty of space to social distance from others during your stay. Amenities inside the tranquil suites include private porches, plush bathrobes and fresh-cut flowers from the resort’s gardens.
Covid-19 updates: The resort has updated its FAQ page to include its coronavirus safety practices, including daily temperature checks on all guests and staff, and mandatory masks requirements.
Best way to book: Book through your favorite travel agent, who may offer special perks, or book direct with the hotel.
The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, Oregon
At this stage of quarantine, I can’t be the only one who is desperately in need of a glass (or case) of wine, so a weekend retreat in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley sounds oh-so picturesque. About 45 minutes from Portland, the acclaimed resort features 77 deluxe guest rooms and eight suites (all of which boast gorgeous views of the Willamette Valley vineyards or the Oregon countryside), healing spa treatments and, of course, an unmatched wine list. These luxury lodging accommodations would be perfect for a romantic getaway, a girl’s trip, or in my case, a sweet solo adventure.
Covid-19 updates: The Allison lists its Covid-19 updates and safety procedures on its website, including mandatory temperature checks for guests checking-in on arrival and appointment-only winery visits.
Best way to book: Book through your favorite travel agent, who may offer special perks, or book direct with the hotel.
Bottom line
While deciding whether or not to travel right now is a personal choice, those who do choose to hit the road again should not fret too much about the lack of international destinations to visit. There are plenty of exciting getaways right in our own backyards to check out, so take the proper safety precautions, turn vacation mode on and enjoy!
Featured image of La Quinta Resort courtesy of Hilton
