Comparing built-in travel insurance with the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum
Select credit cards provide travel insurance when you use the card to book travel. Two of the most popular consumer cards offering the highest levels of protection and earnings for select travel purchases are the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express. In this guide I’ll compare the travel insurance offered by both cards.
Overview of the travel insurance provided by these cards
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum
|Trip delay insurance
|Up to $500 per ticket when you’re delayed by 6+ hours or overnight
|Up to $500 per covered trip when you’re delayed by 6+ hours
|Baggage delay insurance
|Up to $100 per day for up to five days when your baggage is delayed by 6+ hours
|None
|Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
|Up to $10,000 per person, up to $20,000 per trip
|Up to $10,000 per trip
|Auto rental collision damage waiver
|Primary insurance, covers up to $75,000
|Secondary insurance, covers up to $75,000
|Emergency medical and dental benefit
|Up to $2,500 for emergency treatment, subject to a $50 deductible
Up to $75 per day for up to five days for a hotel room after a hospital stay
|None
|Emergency evacuation insurance
|When you pay for your common carrier travel with the card
|As a benefit of being a cardmember
|Lost luggage reimbursement
|Up to $3,000 per person, with a $500 cap on jewelry and watches and a $500 cap on cameras and other electronic equipment
|Up to $3,000 per person (up to $2,000 for checked luggage), with a $1,000 cap on high-value items
|Roadside assistance
|Up to $50 per service event, up to four times per year
|None
|Travel accident insurance
|Up to $1,000,000 loss of life common carrier insurance per person
Up to $100,000 loss of life travel accident insurance per person
|None
As you can see in the table above, the Amex Platinum doesn’t provide baggage delay insurance, an emergency medical and dental benefit, roadside assistance or travel accident insurance. So, for brevity, the protections provided by the Chase Sapphire Reserve in these areas won’t be discussed further in this guide.
Instead, let’s compare the protections head-to-head for the types of insurance that are provided by both cards. You can find the guide to benefits for both cards as follows:
Trip delay insurance
Trip delay insurance may provide reimbursement for reasonable expenses during a delay when traveling on a common carrier.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum
|Maximum reimbursement
|$500 for each ticket purchased
|$500 per covered trip
Two claims per eligible card per 12 consecutive months
|What can be reimbursed
|Reasonable additional expenses incurred during a covered trip delay, including meals, lodging, toiletries and medication
|Reasonable additional expenses including, but not limited to, meals, lodging, toiletries, medication and other personal use items
|How long a delay is required
|6+ hours or overnight
|6+ hours
|Who is covered
|You and your family members
|You, your family members and traveling companions
|How to get coverage
|Charge all or a portion of a common carrier fare to your credit card account and/or rewards programs associated with your account
|Charge the full amount of round-trip transportation by common carrier to your card or in combination with accumulated points on your card or redeemable certificates, vouchers, coupons, or discounts awarded from a frequent flyer program or similar program
|What is covered
|Delays caused by equipment failure, inclement weather, strike and hijacking/skyjacking
|Delays caused by inclement weather, terrorist action or hijacking, common carrier equipment failure and lost or stolen passports or travel documents
|What isn’t covered
|Any delay due to a covered hazard which was made public or made known to you before your departure
Any prepaid expenses related to your covered trip
|Covered losses that are made public or known to the traveler before departure
Expenses paid before the covered trip
Loss due to intentional acts by the traveler
|Other restrictions
|Travel must not exceed 365 days
Travel must be to a destination other than the traveler’s city of residence
|Requires round-trip travel to one or more destinations other than the traveler’s city of residence
Period of round-trip travel must not exceed 365 days away from the traveler’s city of residence
As you may deduce from the above table, the primary differences in trip delay coverage are:
- The Amex Platinum requires round-trip travel, all of which must be paid for with your card (in full or in combination with other eligible methods).
- The Amex Platinum doesn’t cover overnight delays that are less than six hours.
- The Amex Platinum caps your claims to two per 12-month period.
- The Amex Platinum covers traveling companions, as long as you pay for their round-trip common carrier fares with your card.
- The Chase Sapphire Reserve explicitly covers delays due to strikes, while the Amex Platinum explicitly covers delays due to lost or stolen passports or travel documents.
Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
Trip cancellation and interruption insurance provides reimbursement for nonrefundable, prepaid trip expenses when a trip must be canceled or altered due to a covered situation. In some cases, you may be covered for additional expenses.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum
|Trip cancellation benefit may reimburse:
|Nonrefundable prepaid travel expenses charged by a travel supplier
Redeposit fees imposed by a rewards program
|Nonrefundable amount paid to a travel supplier
|Trip interruption benefit may reimburse:
|Nonefundable prepaid travel expenses charged by a travel supplier
Redeposit fees imposed by a rewards program
Change fees
Costs to return a rental vehicle to the closest rental agency or your personal vehicle to your closest leased or owned residence
|The forfeited or unused nonrefundable, prepaid land, air and sea transportation arrangements
Additional transportation expenses, less any available refunds, to rejoin the common carrier covered trip or to return to his or her place of origin
Additional expenses incurred to purchase tickets for a new departure
|Who is covered
|You and your family members
|You, your family members and traveling companions
|How to get coverage
|Charge all or a portion of a trip to your credit card account and/or rewards programs associated with your account
|Charge the full amount of round-trip transportation by common carrier to your card or in combination with accumulated points on your card or redeemable certificates, vouchers, coupons, or discounts awarded from a frequent flyer program or similar program
|Maximum coverage
|$10,000 per covered person, up to $20,000.00 per trip and up to $40,000 per 12-month period
|$10,000 per covered trip and $20,000 per eligible card per 12 consecutive months
|Other restrictions
|Trips scheduled to last longer than 60 days aren’t covered
Additional transportation expenses will not be reimbursed
|Requires round-trip travel to one or more destinations other than the traveler’s city of residence
Period of round-trip travel must not exceed 365 days away from the traveler’s city of residence
As you can see in the above table and the related guide to benefits, the primary differences in trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage are:
- The Amex Platinum requires round-trip travel, all of which must be paid for with your card (in full or in combination with other eligible methods). Only travel expenses put on the card used for round-trip common carrier travel will be covered.
- The Amex Platinum covers traveling companions, as long as you pay for their round-trip common carrier fares with your card.
- The Amex Platinum may cover the cost to return home or rejoin the trip if your trip is interrupted.
- The Chase Sapphire Reserve may reimburse redeposit fees imposed by a rewards program if your trip is canceled or interrupted, as well as change fees and car positioning fees if your trip is interrupted.
- The Chase Sapphire Reserve covers more types of losses, including if your accommodation at your destination is made uninhabitable, your host at your destination dies or is hospitalized, a relevant terrorist incident occurs that wasn’t anticipated or a relevant travel warning due to terrorism is issued that wasn’t anticipated.
- The Amex Platinum excludes losses related to mental or emotional disorders unless hospitalized. The Amex Platinum also excludes losses that occur when you’re intoxicated. The Chase Sapphire Reserve excludes any loss for any trip booked while on a waiting list for specified medical treatment.
Auto rental collision damage waiver
The collision damage waiver offered by both cards can cover your rental car if you’re in an accident or if it’s stolen or damaged.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum
|Primary or secondary
|Primary
|Secondary
|How much coverage
|$75,000
|$75,000
|How to get coverage
|You use your credit card account and/or rewards programs associated with your account to initiate and complete the entire car rental transaction
You decline the rental company’s collision damage waiver option
|You reserve and pay for the entire rental using your eligible card or using Membership Rewards points
You decline select optional coverage types offered by the rental company
|Who is covered
|The cardholder and any authorized drivers on the car rental contract when the cardholder is the primary driver
|The cardmember, their spouse or domestic partner and authorized drivers
|What is covered
|Theft, damage, valid loss-of-use charges, administrative fees and reasonable and customary towing charges to the nearest qualified repair facility
|Damage or theft
Reasonable and customary charges related to the rental vehicle after the damage or theft, such as loss of rental vehicle use, appraisal fees provided they are supported with verifiable documentation, towing charges and storage, which are charged by the nearest vendor or facility capable of rendering assistance
|Excluded vehicle types
|Antique cars
Vehicles with open cargo beds, trucks other than pickups
Motorcycles, mopeds, motorbikes
Limousines
Recreational vehicles
Cargo vans and passenger vans with seating for more than nine people
|Cargo vans, custom vans, vans with a seating capacity over eight passengers, cube van or box truck, or any truck that has a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 lbs. or more
Leased or mini-leased vehicles
Cars that are at least 20 years old or have not been manufactured within 10 or more years before the date of the rental agreement
Limousines
Off-road vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, recreational vehicles, golf or motorized carts, campers, trailers and any other vehicle which is not provided by a rental company
|Other restrictions
|Rental periods of up to 31 days are covered
|Rental periods of up to 30 days are covered
Benefits may be provided if accidental death or dismemberment, accidental injury or damage or theft of car rental personal property occurs
As you can see in the above table and the related guide to benefits, the primary differences in car rental collision damage protection are:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve doesn’t exclude off-road vehicles
- Chase Sapphire Reserve provides primary coverage
- Amex Platinum provides coverage to spouses when payment is made with an eligible card
Emergency evacuation and transportation insurance
The emergency evacuation and transportation insurance provided by these cards can arrange and pay for necessary emergency medical transport and evacuation under eligible circumstances.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum
|What coverage is provided
|Necessary emergency evacuation and transportation expenses up to $100,000 to the nearest hospital where you can obtain appropriate medical treatment or to your residence
|Medical transport and evacuation may be provided at no cost to another, more appropriate medical facility, or from point of origin back to a hospital near your home
|How to get coverage
|Charge all or a portion of a common carrier fare or travel agent booking to your credit card account and/or rewards programs associated with your account
|Be a cardmember
|Who is covered
|You, your spouse, and/or eligible children under age 19 (or under 26 if enrolled as a full–time student at an accredited university)
|The cardmember
The cardmember’s spouse or domestic partner, and dependent children under the age of 23 or under the age of 26 if enrolled in school on a full-time basis (all when traveling on the same trip itinerary as the cardmember)
|Other restrictions
|Transport must be preapproved by the benefit administrator
Duration of the trip cannot be less than five days or more than 60 days and must be over 100 miles from the traveler’s residence
|Transport must be authorized and arranged through the Premium Global Assistance program
The cardmember is traveling on a trip of 90 days or less and is 100 miles or more from his or her U.S. billing address
As you can see in the above table and the related guide to benefits, the primary differences in the emergency medical evaluation benefit are:
- You’re covered by the Amex Platinum even if you use another card to purchase your common carrier fare, whereas you must at least partially pay with the Chase Sapphire Reserve to be covered
- The Chase Sapphire Reserve has many more stated exclusions than the Amex Platinum
- Both cards offer additional benefits that can bring a family member to your side or return now-unaccompanied minors home
Lost luggage reimbursement
The lost luggage benefit offered by both cards may reimburse you if your baggage is lost, damaged or stolen during a trip.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum
|How much coverage
|Up to $3,000 per person per trip, including a limit of $500 per person per trip for jewelry and watches and a limit of $500 per person per trip for cameras and other electronic equipment
|Up to $3,000 per person for carry-on baggage and up to $2,000 per person for checked baggage, with a limit of $1,000 per person for high-risk items
|How to get coverage
|Charge all or a portion of a common carrier fare to your credit card account and/or rewards programs associated with your account
|Purchase the entire fare for a common carrier vehicle ticket on an eligible card or using Amex Membership Rewards points
|Who is covered
|You and your family members
|You, your spouse or domestic partner, your dependent children under 23 years of age and your incapacitated, unmarried and dependent children because of an eligible handicap
|What is covered
|Checked baggage, carry-on baggage and/or personal property contained within due to loss, damage, or theft occurring during a common carrier trip
|The replacement cost of baggage in the event of damage or loss while in direct transit to or from a common carrier’s terminal to board or exit a common carrier vehicle or when baggage is checked in with or carried on the common carrier
|What isn’t covered
|War-related losses
Items that have been removed from carry-on baggage by you and inadvertently left behind on the common carrier or cruise line
Documents or valuable papers
Money or securities
Tickets
Checks or travelers’ checks
Furs
|War-related losses
Acts of customer or other government authority (excluding TSA)
Credit cards and other travel documents (including passports and visas)
Securities
Documents and tickets of any kind
Travelers checks and other negotiable instruments (including gift certificates, gift cards, gift checks, food stamps), cash or its equivalent, notes, accounts, bills, currency, deeds, evidences of debt or intangible property, rare stamps or coins
Living plants and animals
Food, consumable and perishable items
Eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses
Hearing aids, prosthetic devices
Prescription or nonprescription drugs
Property shipped as freight or shipped before the departure date
|Other restrictions
|You must report the loss to the common carrier within a required timeframe
|Trips can not exceed 365 days
You must report the loss to the common carrier within a required timeframe
As you can see in the above table and the related guide to benefits, the primary differences in car rental collision damage protection are:
- Amex Platinum explicitly notes that losses due to confiscation by TSA aren’t excluded
- Chase Sapphire Reserve covers a wider selection of family members when you pay for their ticket using your card
- The cards exclude different types of items and types of loss
When should I use the Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. the Amex Platinum?
The Platinum Card from American Express earns 5x Amex Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel for an approximate 10% return based on TPG’s valuations. The Chase Sapphire Reserve earns 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on travel, for an effective 6% return.
Related reading: Amex Membership Rewards vs Chase Ultimate Rewards: Which is the best?
Despite this earning gap, you may want to use the Chase Sapphire Reserve when booking some common carrier travel. Check out the guide to benefits for both cards and consider which card is best for your travel expenses. To help, here are some reasons to consider each card.
Arguments for the Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Offers a baggage delay benefit, an emergency medical and dental benefit and roadside assistance up to $50 up to four times a year
- Only a portion of your travel expenses must be charged to your card to unlock most benefits (whereas the Amex Platinum generally only provides benefits when you charge the entire common carrier fare to your card)
- No requirement for round-trip travel
- Provides trip delay benefits overnight even if you’re delayed for less than six hours
- Provides primary car rental coverage
- Offers travel accident insurance (although the Amex Platinum provides some travel accident insurance on car rentals)
- Includes strikes as an eligible reason for trip delay insurance
- May reimburse redeposit fees imposed by a rewards program under trip cancellation/interruption insurance
Apply here for the Chase Sapphire Reserve
Arguments for the Amex Platinum
- Provides an emergency medical evacuation benefit if the traveler is simply a cardmember
- Covers traveling companions for trip delay insurance and trip cancellation/interruption insurance when you purchase their round-trip fare with your card
- May reimburse additional transportation expenses to rejoin the common carrier covered trip or return to the place of origin, or to purchase tickets for a new departure, under trip interruption insurance
- Includes lost or stolen passports or travel documents as an eligible reason for trip delay insurance
- Has a higher cap on high-value items for lost, damaged or stolen baggage
- Some readers have found the claim process to be more straightforward and simple
Apply here for The Platinum Card from American Express
Bottom line
Some travelers who have both cards prefer to put their flights on the Amex Platinum for 5x earnings but put other travel expenses on the Chase Sapphire Reserve for 3x earnings and trip cancellation/interruption protection. My husband and I keep the Amex Platinum primarily for Centurion Lounge access, hotel elite status and access to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts but don’t book flights with the card because of the round-trip requirement and the lack of baggage delay protection. Instead, we prefer to use the Chase Sapphire Reserve for our common carrier fares and most other travel expenses.
