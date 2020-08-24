TPG credit card reader question: What are some Amex Centurion alternatives?
Any time card details change, it’s a good time to reevaluate if it’s still worth keeping — especially when those changes include an increased annual fee. When looking at whether or not a card is worth it, it’s important to check to see what alternative credit cards could potentially give you a better value.
I have been a Centurion Cardholders for a long time. Amex is doubling the fees and all the benefits seem to be geared toward NYC residents. I live on the West Coast and there are almost no benefits that work for me. Is the Centurion still worth the new fees for non-New Yorkers? Should I downgrade to the Amex Platinum or do something else entirely?RUSS
Back in October 2019, Amex announced a host of changes to its invite-only Centurion Card. Added benefits include Saks Fifth Avenue credits, a complimentary Equinox membership, expanded Airport Meet & Greet services, a Clear membership annual statement credit, complimentary annual membership to The Private Suite at LAX, extended 27/4 personal Centurion concierge services and more. A few current benefits are being eliminated as well — the airline fee credit, Boingo Preferred Plan and GoGo Preferred Plan.
Unfortunately, these changes came with a doubled annual fee. Yes, you read that right. Cardholders were now being charged double the current annual fee each year, bringing the annual cost up to $5,000. The initiation fee (currently $7,500) is also increasing to $10,000, but that won’t affect existing cardholders.
Russ makes a valid point — a lot of the additional perks are only going to truly benefit those who live in or frequently visit larger cities such as New York or Los Angeles, and $5,000 is a hefty price to pay for a card with a slew of benefits you can’t — or won’t — use.
If you are someone who will use both the existing and new perks, the doubled annual fee is still worth it. The Points Guy himself — Brian Kelly — plans on keeping the card in his wallet, actually saying he’s as happy as ever with the cards new benefits, despite the increased annual fee.
However, if Russ knows that these new benefits aren’t going to provide value for him as a cardholders, it might be time to look at alternatives.
Alternatives to the Centurion Card
Here are a couple of premium credit cards that might be a better fit for Russ if he decides not to renew his Centurion Card. These are publicly available cards, so they don’t require a special invite to apply.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
The most obvious alternative is the Amex Platinum. With this card, you’re getting plenty of membership perks (many of which are mirrored in the Centurion Card), though of course not at the same level as the Centurion Card.
The card grants you access to Priority Pass, Centurion and Delta SkyClub (when flying Delta) lounges. You’ll also get complimentary elite status with Hilton and Marriott, up to $200 airline fee credit in statement credits per calendar year, up to $100 per year at Saks, up to $200 in Uber credits and more. Amex has also added limited-time, coronavirus-based benefits to give more value to cardholders.
And with the Amex Platinum, you have the ability to earn bonus points on spending, which is not a feature of the Centurion Card. To start, you’ll earn 60,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months. And you’ll also earn 5x on airfare booked directly with airlines and airfare and prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com.
While you’re still shelling out a hefty $550 per year for this card (see rates and fees), that’s only a fraction of the cost of the Centurion Card. And you’re still getting a solid suite of benefits that can help upgrade your travel experience.
If you’re a small business owner, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, which offers a similar level of benefits (with a few specifically geared towards business travelers) as the personal version, is another good option to look into.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
The other premium credit card that could be a good alternative is the Chase Sapphire Reserve. It also comes with a more easily justifiable $550 annual fee and offers solid benefits for travelers.
You’ll earn 10x on Lyft and 3x on all other travel and dining purchases. As far as perks, you’re getting Priority Pass lounge access, a $300 annual travel credit, $60 annual Doordash credits (for 2020 and 2021), complimentary DashPass and Lyft Pink memberships and a great set of travel protections. Like Amex, Chase has unveiled limited-time pandemic benefits.
While the card doesn’t offer quite the same level of benefits as the Amex Platinum, this card does make it easier to rack up points across purchases with broader bonus categories.
Bottom line
The Centurion Card certainly isn’t for everyone. If Russ isn’t going to be able to take advantage of the benefits offered by the card, it makes sense to start looking at other options. The Amex Platinum offers a compelling alternative for anyone who wants luxury perks without the $5,000 annual price tag, but the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a great choice for anyone hoping to dive deeper into earning points.
