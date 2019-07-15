This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The flight and the hotel room have been booked for that next trip out of the country. You know that you’ll need to have some cash on hand, but which credit cards should you take?
It’s obvious that you should carry one that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. At a range of 2.7% to 3%, those card swipes can really add up if you’re not careful. Spending $2,000 on a card with a 3% foreign transaction fee will cost you $60. That’s enough to cover a three-course prix fixe lunch at Paris’s Michelin-starred Benoit restaurant. Beyond that, which card to choose depends on what benefits are most important to you. Below are my picks of the best cards for international travel:
Top Rewards Credit Cards for International Travel of 2019
- Chase Sapphire Reserve Card: Best for travel protection/insurance
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (See Rates & Fees): Best luxury for travel perks
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Best regular card for travel perks
- American Express® Gold Card (See Rates & Fees): Best for dining worldwide
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Best for hotels
- Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card: Best no annual fee card
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (See Rates & Fees): Best for Hilton
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (See Rates & Fees): Best for Marriott
- Citi Prestige Card: Best for free hotel nights
Research Criteria
I only focused on cards that don’t charge foreign transaction fees. I looked at factors including the value of the sign-up bonus (handy since some are large enough to cover airfare or hotel stays), travel perks and annual fees. Each points program has its own point valuation, which you can study here.
Things to Consider Before Applying:
- 5 Things To Understand About Credit Before Applying For Cards
- 5 Key Considerations for Improving Your Credit Score
- How Does Applying for a New Credit Card Affect My Credit Score?
- Avoiding Late Payments and Other Silly Credit Card Mistakes
Chase Sapphire Reserve Card
This is the card to have if you want travel insurance that covers every contingency. The card’s $450 annual fee includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and emergency evacuation and transportation, auto rental collision damage waiver and 24/7 access to customer service specialists around the world. The sign-up bonus is 50,000 points after spending $4,000 on the card in the first 3 months. You’ll also earn 3x points on travel (after spending the card’s $300 annual travel credit) and dining. Plus the card gives you 50% more value for your points when you redeem them in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. See the full card review for more details.
The Platinum Card from American Express
Yes, this card comes with a $550 annual fee (see rates & fees). But considering all the perks it comes with, the card nearly pays for itself. Those perks include lounge access (Centurion, Delta Sky Club, Priority Pass, Airspace and Escates), shopping protections, $200 each in Uber and airline fee credits, up to a $100 credit for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck enrollment fees, gold status with Hilton and Marriott, access to the Fine Hotels & Resorts and Global Dining Collection programs, help from the Platinum Card Concierge and more. You also earn 5x Membership Rewards points on flights booked via the airlines or with American Express Travel and on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. The current welcome offer is 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months at a value of $1,200, though some targeted customers may be able to score a 100,000-point offer via CardMatch. See the full card review for more details.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with solid travel perks for its $95 annual fee. It’s popular because of its broad definition of travel, including passenger trains, buses, taxis, limos, ferries, toll bridges and highways, parking lots and garages and ride-share companies Uber and Lyft. When it’s time to eat, you earn 2 points per dollar on essentially all restaurants, whether it’s McDonalds or Napa Valley’s iconic French Laundry.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on the in the first three months from account opening. That adds up to $750 when you redeem it for travel at the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. Based on TPG’s most recent point valuations, Ultimate Rewards points are worth 2 cents apiece. See the full card review for more details.
American Express® Gold Card
American Express recently expanded its 4x points per dollar spent on dining on this card from the US to around the world, making it a much more attractive card for international travelers, even at its $250 annual fee (See Rates & Fees). Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 on the card in the first three months. Based on TPG’s valuations, 4x Amex points on dining equals an 8% return on spending. You also earn 4x points per dollar spent at US supermarkets (up to $25,000 per calendar year). The card also offers 3x per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or at amextravel.com, along with a $100 annual airline fee credit. See the full card review for more details.
Capital One Venture Rewards
What makes this card so appealing is the chance to earn a sweet 10x per dollar spent on hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world when you use it to book at Hotels.com/Venture through January 2020. It’s one of the best bonuses for hotels among travel credit cards. Earn a sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. You earn an unlimited 2x miles per dollar spent on the card for a $95 annual fee (waived the first year). See the full card review for more details.
Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card
If you want a travel credit card that doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles and no annual fee, this is one to consider. The sign-up bonus is 25,000 points after spending $1,000 on the card in the first three months, worth a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases You earn 1.5 points per dollar spent every time you swipe this card. However, if you belong to Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program, you can earn more, depending on your reward tier. Receive a 25% points bonus for Gold, 50% for Platinum and 75% for Platinum Honors.
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Hilton’s top credit card targets those who are loyal to the chain’s portfolio of 17 brands comprised of more than 5,700 properties in 113 countries and territories. The welcome offer, at 150,000 points after spending $4,000 on the card within the first three months of membership, is enough to book a three-night stay at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo in September. You earn 14X points per dollar spent on hotel purchases, plus 7X for flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies and at U.S. restaurants.
For an $450 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), you also get automatic Diamond Hilton Honors status, a Priority Pass airport lounge membership, an annual $100 Hilton property and $250 airline fee credit and one free weekend night hotel stay each year you renew your card. See the full card review for more details.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Credit Card
This Marriott luxury card, with its $450 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), is the best choice for the chain’s loyal customers, since you can earn and redeem the points you earn at more than 7,000 properties in 30 hotel brands located in 130 countries and territories. The current welcome offer — 75,000 points spending $3,000 on the card within the first three months — is enough to book three nights in a Category 4 property such as the Boca Chica, Acapulco Design Hotel.
Earn 6X per dollar at participating Marriott hotels, 3X per dollar points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2X per dollar points on all other purchases. The card also comes with up to $300 in statement credits at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels every year you have the card, a free room night every year after your Card account anniversary at or under 50,000 points, free Bonvoy gold elite status, a credit for 15 nights toward the next level of Bonvoy Elite status each year, Priority Pass Select membership and an up to $100 credit to cover your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck enrollment fee. See the full card review for more details.
Citi Prestige
Earning 5x points per dollar spent on air travel and dining — an 8.5% return — puts this card on the “consider” list for international travelers, though at $495 it isn’t cheap. You also earn 3x points per dollar spent on hotels and cruises. The most popular feature is the free 4th night on hotel stays when booked through thankyou.com, though that benefit is being restricted to twice per year starting in September. There’s also a $250 travel credit every calendar year on this card and a free Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership. New cardmembers earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, which is worth $500 at the Citi ThankYou Travel Center. See the full card review for more details.
Top Rewards Credit Cards for International Travel of 2019
|Card
|Best for
|Annual Fee
|Current Bonus
|Bonus Requirement
|Chase Sapphire Reserve Card
|Travel protection/insurance
|$450
|50,000 points
|Spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|Travel Perks
|$550(See Rates & Fees)
|60,000 points
|Spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|Travel Perks
|$95
|60,000 points
|Spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|Hotel booking
|$95 (waived first year)
|50,000 miles
|Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card
|No Annual Fee
|$0
|25,000 points
|Spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
|Hilton Stays
|$450
(See Rates & Fees)
|150,000 points
|Spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Credit Card
|Marriott Stays
|$450
(See Rates & Fees)
|75,000 points
|Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Citi Prestige
|Travel and Dining
|$450
|50,000 points
|Spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Featured image of Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow by Jean Arnas / The Points Guy UK.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Bonvoy Brilliant, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.