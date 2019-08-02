This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Looking for the best airline credit card? If a particular airline sees a good chunk of your annual travel, it’s usually a smart move to apply for its corresponding cobranded card. But that’s not the only reason to add an airline card to your wallet. Some benefits can apply well beyond travel just on that particular carrier, especially when you consider each airline’s partners and redemption perks.
The Best Airline Credit Cards of 2019:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Best for occasional Delta flyers
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Best for frequent Delta flyers
- United Explorer Card: Best for regular United flyers
- United Explorer Business Card: Best for United business flyers
- Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard: Best for occasional American Airlines flyers
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard: Best for Admirals Club access
- JetBlue Plus Card: Best for JetBlue
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card: Best for Southwest
- Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card: Best for Alaska Airlines
- Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard: Best for Hawaiian Airlines
How We Chose the Best Airline Credit Cards
When we assembled our list of the best airline credit cards for this year, we made sure to consider the extra value each card can bring. Because with so many varying benefits, it’s important to know which card will best match your own travel needs and preferences. In this post, we’re looking specifically at consumer airline credit cards, as opposed to business credit cards.
One thing to take into account when you are deciding on an airline credit card is your airline preference. If you know what airline you want to travel on, that makes your decision much easier. You can review the best and worst airlines here. The other major criteria that impacted our list include: the annual fee, travel perks, offer bonus and spending requirements.
Do You Need an Airline Credit Card?
Before we get into the list of top airline credit cards, let’s take a moment to address the question of whether you need one in the first place.
Cobranded Airline credit cards usually don’t offer the highest return on spending for airline purchases, so if you’re simply looking to maximize your spending, you’d do better with the Platinum Card® from American Express, which earns 5x points on flights purchased directly with the airline, equal to a 10% return based on TPG’s valuations. That card has a $550 annual fee (see rates & fees), but you still have other strong options like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on travel, equal to a 4% return) with a $95 annual fee.
As a rule, credit cards that earn transferable points (such as Amex, Capital One, Chase or Citi points) generally get you a better return on spending, but airline credit cards are worth looking at for the airline-specific perks they offer. Most airline credit cards include a free checked bag, early boarding and sometimes even discounts on in-flight purchases. More premium airline credit cards can also include the option to earn elite-qualifying miles for those pursuing airline status, and even lounge access in some cases.
In short, having an airline credit card can make your flight experience more enjoyable (and even less expensive) if you frequently fly with a specific carrier. Those who simply pick the cheapest fare available may be better served by a card that earns transferable points, but even those travelers could consider an airline credit card if they’re looking for miles to book a specific award itinerary.
Comparison Value
|
Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months. Plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|Up to $660
|First bag checked free for you and up to 8 companions
2x miles on Delta purchases
20% inflight savings
|$95*(see rates & fees)
|Up to $660
|
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months. Plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|Up to $1,100
|Annual companion certificate for main-cabin travel
Earn 10k MQMs and 10k miles after spending $25,000 in a calendar year, and another 10k of each after spending $50,000 in a year
First bag checked free for you and up to 8 companions
Main Cabin Priority 1 boarding
2x miles on Delta purchases
|$195 (see rates & fees)
|Up to $905
|
United Explorer Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|40,000 United MileagePlus miles after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|$520
|First bag checked free for you and a companion
2x miles on United purchases, at restaurants and on hotel accommodations when purchased directly with the hotel
Two United Club day-passes annually
|$95*
|$520
|
United Explorer Business Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|50,000 United MileagePlus miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, an additional 50,000 miles after you spend $25,000 total in purchases in the first 6 months of account opening.
|$1,300
|First bag checked free for you and a companion
2x miles on United purchases, at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants
Two United Club day-passes annually
|$95
|$1,205
|
Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|$700
|First bag checked free for you and up to 4 companions
2x miles on American Airlines purchases, at restaurants and at gas stations
25% inflight savings
|$99*
|$700
|
Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|50,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
|$700
|Admirals Club membership
First bag checked free for you and up to 8 companions
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit
2x miles on American Airlines purchases
|$450
|$250
|
JetBlue Plus Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days
|$520
|First bag checked free for you and up to 3 companions
6x points on JetBlue flights
2x points at restaurants and grocery stores
50% inflight savings
5,000 bonus points each account anniversary
10% rebate on all redeemed TrueBlue points
|$99
|$421
|
Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.
|$600
|2x points on Southwest and on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases
$75 Southwest annual travel credit
4 upgraded boardings per year
20% inflight savings
Earn tier-qualifying points toward A-List status for meeting spend thresholds
7,500 points each year on your account anniversary
|$149
|$451
|
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|40,000 miles plus a companion fare from $121 ($99 + taxes and fees from $22) after you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days
|$720
|First bag checked free for you and up to 6 companions
3x miles on Alaska Airlines purchases
Companion fare from $121 each year
50% off Alaska Lounge day passes
20% inflight savings
|$75
|$645
|
Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|60,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days.
|$540
|3x miles on Hawaiian Airlines purchases
2x miles on gas, dining and grocery stores
First bag checked free for the primary cardmember
One-time 50% off companion discount toward one round-trip coach fare
$100 off a round-trip coach companion flight every account anniversary
Cardmembers can share miles with family and friends for free
|$99*
|$540
*Annual fee waived the first year.
**Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
Here we’ll dive into the details of the best airline credit cards and discuss how you can maximize the benefits of each offer.
Gold Delta SkyMiles Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months, plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months.
Rewards: 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
Benefits:
- Free checked bag on Delta flights for you and up to eight companions
- Priority boarding and no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees).
- Get Delta’s MQD requirement for status waived (up to the Platinum level) if you spend $25,000 on one of its cobranded cards; for Diamond Medallion status, you need to spend $250,000 to get the waiver.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
American Express has three personal cards in its Delta lineup, and the Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card From American Express is the cheapest with a $95 fee that’s waived the first year. With this card, you’ll get a free checked bag, priority boarding, no foreign transaction fees and 20% in savings on inflight purchases.
Further Reading:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card From American Express Review
- Should You Get the Gold or Platinum Delta Amex Card?
Platinum Delta SkyMiles from American Express
Welcome bonus: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months, plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months.
Rewards: 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
Benefits:
- 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs when you spend $25,000 in a year, and another 10,000 of each if you charge $50,000 to the card in the same year.
- Companion certificate for coach domestic travel each year after your account anniversary
- Free checked bag on Delta flights
- Priority boarding and no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees).
- Get Delta’s MQD requirement for status waived (up to the Platinum level) if you spend $25,000 on one of its cobranded cards; for Diamond Medallion status, you need to spend $250,000 to get the waiver.
Annual Fee: $195
In the middle of Amex’s Delta lineup of cards is the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express, which has a $195 and offers a companion certificate (although it’s only valid for economy-class travel) each account year. The MilesBoost feature of the card can also earn you extra Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) by spending significant amounts annually.
Further Reading:
United Explorer Card
Welcome bonus: 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 in the first 3 months
Rewards: 2x miles on United purchases and at restaurants and hotels, 1 mile per dollar on everything else
Benefits:
- Access to additional award space on United flights.
- One free checked bag when you use the card to pay for your United flights,
- Priority boarding
- 2 United Club one-time passes each year at your card member anniversary
- Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit
- 25% off inflight purchases
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
If you really value United Club access and aren’t averse to paying a higher annual fee, you might also consider the United Club Card. It offers a full United Club membership (the main draw), plus two free checked bags on United flights, priority check-in, security and boarding and more. There’s a $450 annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. This card’s currently offering a sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months — previously, it didn’t even offer a sign-up bonus.
The information for the United Club Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Further Reading:
United Explorer Business Card
Welcome bonus: 50,000 United MileagePlus miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, an additional 50,000 miles after you spend $25,000 total in purchases in the first 6 months of account opening.
Rewards: 2x miles on United purchases and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants
Benefits:
- Access to additional award space on United flights.
- One free checked bag when you use the card to pay for your United flights,
- Priority boarding
- Two United Club one-time passes each year at your card member anniversary
- Free first checked bag and priority boarding on United flights
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $95
We’ve never seen a 100,000-mile bonus on this card, and while it comes with a high $25,000 spending requirement, it’s a card to strongly consider if your business expenses generally fall in that range. Even though United is removing its fixed award chart for flights on or after November 15, you can still find excellent value through the airline’s Star Alliance partnerships.
Further Reading:
- United Explorer Business Card Review
- Unlock Additional Award Availability With United Credit Cards
- The 8 Best Cards for Flying United
Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Rewards: 2x miles on American Airlines purchases, at restaurants and at gas stations, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
Benefits:
- Free checked bag on American flights for you and up to 4 companions on your reservation (even if you use a different card to pay for the ticket)
- Priority boarding
- $125 American Airlines flight discount when you spend $20,000 on the card in a membership year and renew your card
- 25% rebate on inflight food and beverage purchases
Annual Fee: $99 (waived the first year)
Further Reading:
- Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card Review
- Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card Hub
- Lesser Known Reasons to get the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card
Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
Welcome bonus: 50,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months
Rewards: 2x miles on American Airlines purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else
Benefits:
- Admirals Club access for the primary card holder as well as authorized users, meaning up to 33 people can get into these airport lounges for free based on one credit card annual fee
- Priority check-in, airport screening and boarding when flying American
- Earn 10,000 EQMs toward American AAdvantage status when you spend $40,000 on the card in a year
- First bag checked free for you and up to 8 companions on the same reservation
- Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit
Annual Fee: $450
Further Reading:
JetBlue Plus Card
Welcome bonus: 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days
Rewards: 6x points on JetBlue purchases and at restaurants and grocery stores, 1 mile per dollar on everything else
Benefits:
- Free checked bag
- 10% rebate on all your redeemed TrueBlue points
- Earn JetBlue Mosaic elite status with $50,000 in annual spend on the card.
- 5,000 bonus points each year upon renewing the card.
Annual Fee: $99
Further Reading:
Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
Welcome bonus: 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months
Rewards: 2x points on Southwest and Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases
Benefits:
- $75 annual travel credit for Southwest purchases
- 4 upgraded boardings to use each year
- 7,500 Rapid Rewards points each year after your account anniversary
- Earn 1,500 tier-qualifying points (TQPs) toward A-List status for every $10,000 you spend on the card (up to $100,000 in purchases annually)
Annual Fee: $149
Further Reading:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card Review
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card Hub
- Top Cards with No Foreign Transaction Fees
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card
Welcome bonus: 40,000 miles plus Alaska’s companion fare from $121 ($99 fare, plus taxes and fees from $22) after you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days
Rewards: 3x miles on Alaska purchases, 1x mile on everything else
Benefits:
- Annual companion fare from $121 each year after your account anniversary
- First bag checked free for you and up to 6 companions
- 50% off Alaska Lounge day passes
- 20% inflight savings
Annual Fee: $75
Further Reading:
Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard
Welcome bonus: 60,000 miles after you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days
Rewards: 3x miles on Hawaiian Airlines purchases, 2x miles on gas, dining and grocery stores and 1x on everything else
Benefits:
- First bag checked free for the primary cardmember
- One-time 50% off companion discount toward one published full coach round-trip fare between Hawaii and North America (not including taxes, fees or surcharges)
- $100 off a companion flight every account anniversary on one published full coach round-trip fare between Hawaii and North America (not including taxes, fees or surcharges)
- Cardmembers can share miles with family and friends for free
Annual Fee: $99 (waived the first year)
Further Reading:
No-Annual-Fee Airline Credit Cards
The best airline credit cards offer a panoply of perks that save travelers time, money and stress. In fact, the benefits that most airline cards confer seem fairly standard at this point, with only slight variations from one product to another.
Those incentives typically include free checked bags, some measure of priority in the boarding process, the ability to earn multiple miles per dollar on airfare and other purchases, and even airport lounge access and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee reimbursements at the higher echelons.
Unfortunately, the airline credit cards that offer these advantages often charge annual fees ranging from $95-$450. However, sensing an opportunity to attract younger customers who might be just be getting started with credit as well as potential customers who prioritize mileage earning over elite-style benefits, several airlines have introduced new credit cards with pared-down perks and no annual fees.
These cards do not bestow the same rewards as their more expensive counterparts, but might still be worth your consideration. Especially if you are looking to hang onto a credit card for several years without having to shell out hundreds of dollars for the privilege of doing so.
|Welcome Bonus
|Earning Rate(s)
|Benefits
|Fees
|American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp Card
|10,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 in the first three months
|2x at grocery stores and on American Airlines purchases, 1x on everything else
|25% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases
|3% foreign transaction fee
|Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express (see rates & fees)
|10,000 bonus miles after spending $500 in purchases within three months of account opening. Terms apply.
|2x at US restaurants and on Delta purchases, 1x on everything else
|20% savings on inflight purchases, various purchase protections.
|2.7% foreign transaction fee (see rates & fees)
|JetBlue Credit Card
|10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days
|3x on all JetBlue purchases, 2x at restaurants and grocery stores and 1x on everything else
|50% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases
|No foreign transaction fee
|SkyBlue SkyPass Visa Card
|5,000 bonus miles after your first qualifying purchase
|1 Korean Air SkyPass mile for every $2 spent
|Car rental and travel accident insurance
|3% foreign transaction fee (2% for transactions in US dollars)
|United TravelBank Credit Card
|$150 in United TravelBank cash after spending $1,000 in the first three months
|2% of your spending back in TravelBank cash on tickets purchased from United, 1.5% in TravelBank cash on all other purchases.
|25% back as a statement credit when you use your card to purchase food and beverages on United-operated flights
|No foreign transaction fee
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 on new purchases within three months of account opening.
Rewards: Earn 2x AAdvantage miles not just on American purchases but also at grocery stores (including delivery services). Earn 1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Benefits:
- 25% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases.
Fees: There’s no annual fee, but there is a 3% foreign transaction fee.
The MileUp Card is a decent starter option for folks who want to start earning in the AAdvantage program without being able to fly much or to pay an annual fee. Though its sign-up bonus is low, applicants also don’t have to worry about hitting high minimum spending requirements. Likewise, travelers who already enjoy travel benefits on American thanks to elite status but want a card that makes earning on ticket and grocery purchases easier might find this card useful.
Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 bonus miles after spending $500 in purchases within three months of account opening.
Rewards: This card offers you double miles at US restaurants as well as on all Delta purchases including Sky Club membership or passes, Delta Vacations packages, seat upgrades and inflight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets. You earn 1 mile per dollar spent elsewhere.
Benefits:
- 20% savings on inflight purchases
- (Secondary) rental car insurance, extended warranty coverage, return protection and damage and theft coverage
Fees: There’s no annual fee (see rates & fees), but there is a 2.7% foreign transaction fee.
If you want a major mileage haul and benefits that mimic Medallion status, you’re better off carrying one of the more premium Delta credit cards. However, if you already enjoy elite status, or simply want to rack up miles on everyday purchases including that restaurant bonus category, all without having to pay an annual fee, the Blue version might still be a good choice for you.
JetBlue Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.
Rewards: Earn 3x points on all JetBlue purchases, 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores and 1 point per dollar spent elsewhere.
Benefits:
- 50% savings on inflight purchases
- Pool you rewards between family members.
Fees: No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
Both the JetBlue Card and the JetBlue Plus Card are great overall products. If you don’t mind paying a $99 annual fee, you get several extra benefits including a higher welcome offer, anniversary bonus points, redemption refunds, statement credits and a shot at Mosaic status. That said, if the majority of your spending is on non-JetBlue purchases anyway and you prefer a card with no annual fee, you might as well get the regular JetBlue Card since it earns the same number of points on non-airline spending.
SkyBlue SkyPass Visa Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 5,000 bonus miles after your first qualifying purchase.
Rewards: Earn 1 Korean Air SkyPass mile for every $2 spent.
Benefits:
- None beyond car rental and travel accident insurance.
Fees: No annual fee and a 3% foreign transaction fee (2% for transactions in US dollars).
United TravelBank Credit Card
Welcome bonus: $150 in United TravelBank cash after spending $1,000 on new purchases within three months of account opening.
Rewards: Earn 2% of your spending back in TravelBank cash on tickets purchased from United. You also earn 1.5% in TravelBank cash spent on all other purchases. Unlike miles, a dollar of TravelBank cash equals a dollar of credit that you can use toward the purchase of a ticket on flights operated by United, but not for flights operated by Star Alliance carriers or other partners. TravelBank cash can be used alone or combined with select forms of payment during the purchase.
Benefits:
- 25% savings on inflight purchases
Fees: No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
The TravelBank Card’s two main attributes are its lack of an annual fee and a solid 1.5% earning rate on everyday purchases. However, the fact that you can only redeem the cash back you earn with this card specifically for United tickets limits its usefulness. The United Explorer Card is probably a better all-round choice for most frequent flyers thanks to its travel benefits, its multiple bonus earning categories, and the usefulness of United MileagePlus miles not just for awards on United flights, but those on its Star Alliance and other partners as well.
The information for the United TravelBank Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
No Annual Fee Airline Cards Offered to Existing Account Holders
There are several no-fee airline cards offered to new applicants, but that’s not the whole story. Some card issuers also offer no-fee cards only to existing account holders. Typically, these offers are made when an existing account holder contacts the card issuer to close his or her account.
When card holders indicate that they are closing an account to avoid paying an annual fee, they might be offered a no-fee version as a way of retaining their business. And since these no-fee versions aren’t always available to new applicants, there may not be much information available on them. For more information on how to change cards without closing your account, read my story on When a Credit Card Product Change Makes Sense.
AAdvantage Aviator Mastercard
This no-fee card offers you 1 mile per dollar spent on American Airlines purchases, and just 1 mile for every $2 spent elsewhere. It does feature a 25% discount on inflight food and beverage purchases, but it also has a 3% foreign transaction fee.
Non-Airline Card Options
If you simply want a solid travel rewards card with no annual fee and are not loyal to one particular airline, though, you might want to consider a more general product instead.
The Citi Double Cash Card earns 1% cash back on all purchases plus another 1% when you pay your statement, effectively yielding a 2% return on your spending, all for no annual fee.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited earns 1.5% back on all purchases, and points can be combined with those from other cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred.
Likewise, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card earns 10x miles per dollar on Hotels.com purchases when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture and 1.25x miles per dollar on everything else. Miles can be redeemed for travel purchases at a rate of one cent apiece, or transferred to the Capital One program’s 15 airline partners.
Bottom Line
Most airline credit card users will be better off paying an annual fee to enjoy far more benefits from their card, but there are some exceptions. For example, the Blue Delta SkyMiles Card from American Express is a great choice for infrequent travelers, and elite flyers who want to earn double miles at restaurants. Likewise, the AAdvantage MileUp Card lets you earn double AA miles at supermarkets and on grocery delivery services. And even the no-fee JetBlue card from Barclays offers you double points at restaurants and grocery stores, and 3x points for JetBlue purchases.
And yet, every one of the airline cards with an annual fee offers at least one unique benefit not available on any other credit card, so if one of those perks fits your travel needs, you’ll want to consider potentially paying an annual fee for an airline card. Just make sure your choice fits your travel goals and makes sense within your normal travel profile. And of course, if you’re a regular flyer on one of these airlines, definitely take a hard look at these cards to see if one of them can make your time in the air cheaper, more comfortable, or (hopefully) both.
Additional reporting by Eric Rosen. Featured image courtesy of Chris Sattlberger via Getty Images.
