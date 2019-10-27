10 travel tips every study-abroad student should know before they go
Studying abroad is a life-changing event. It’s a new overseas adventure, an experience that goes far beyond a long weekend as a tourist. Embedding in a new country has benefits you just can’t get on vacation, but it also has its challenges.
There are easy things you can do to be a mindful student. Here’s how to put yourself at the top of the class while studying abroad.
Learn a handful of common phrases in the local language
Austin Konkle, who studied in Rabat, Morocco, in the summer of 2017 and taught an English language course in a shower (“VERY long story, but we didn’t have a classroom so a shower had to do”) recommends learning a few key phrases in whatever country you’ll be staying in, even if you don’t have time to learn the language entirely.
“Greetings and get-to-know-you questions are essential, as well as functional questions like asking where to find a bathroom, how much an item costs or where to find a nearby street or attraction. These can make your day-to-day significantly less stressful,” says Konkle, who went abroad through an NGO called Association Chantiers de Developpement au Maroc.
Use points and miles when you can, and low-cost carriers when you can’t
