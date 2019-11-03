Don’t want to miss out on earning bonus points? There’s an extension for that.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Shopping portals are an aspect of the points and miles hobby that is so fundamental that we at TPG sometimes forget to remind you, our readers, about them. While you can learn all about them in our TPG Beginner’s Guide, we realize it’s easy to forget about this method of double dipping on your online purchases.
If you haven’t built up the habit of clicking through a shopping portal — and don’t want to have to worry about remembering — technology is happy to come to the rescue. There are a number of extensions that you can add to your Chrome or Firefox browser to remind you anytime you’re shopping on a website where you can earn bonus points, miles or cash back.
And there’s another option that was just added this week. One of my favorite shopping portals, TopCashback, just added a new Chrome and Firefox extension. So, let’s take this opportunity to roundup some of the best browser extensions that are available now:
Aggregators
Cash-back Monitor is my go-to for figuring out which airline, bank or cash-back portal is paying out the highest rate when I’m ready to buy something online. While it doesn’t have an extension, Cash-back Monitor has a handy JavaScript link that Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users can bookmark to manually check the payout rates for a particular website.
Cash-back Watch: While I haven’t used this service myself, Cash-back Watch also has a Chrome extension available.
Airlines
If you’re looking for the highest payout at a particular time, going through an aggregator is best. However, if you’re looking to earn miles toward a particular redemption or a perk such as the Southwest Companion Pass, you might want to be loyal to just one airline’s shopping portal.
Also, now is an especially good time to shop through airline shopping portals as many have launched holiday shopping bonuses.
Alaska Airlines (Chrome extension) has one of the most valuable airline currencies and incredible partners, making it an understandable choice for going all-in on accumulating bonus miles.
American Airlines (Chrome extension) generally offers some solid earning rates, particularly during promotions.
Delta Air Lines (Chrome extension): In addition to being one of the least-valuable major airline miles, Delta SkyMiles Shopping seems to have consistently lower rates than the other airline portals. So, I’d only recommend if you really need extra Delta miles.
Southwest (Chrome extension) was one of the first airlines to launch a shopping portal browser extension back in October 2017. And yes, bonus points earned through the shopping portal are Companion Pass qualifying points.
United Airlines (Chrome extension) launched its browser extension in March 2018 and has since racked up a cool 44,000 users.
Cash back portals
While you can get tons of value out of airline miles, cash is king for lots of shoppers. Here are some of my favorite cash back portals with browser extensions.
Rakuten — formerly Ebates — (Chrome extension, Firefox add-on) quickly jumped to become my favorite cash back portal in February 2019 when new members could start earning Membership Rewards points instead of cash back. And starting late October 2019, all members can now opt into earning points instead of cash. Plus, Rakuten consistently runs some of the best promotions.
TopCashback (Chrome extension, Firefox add-on) has an extensive list of over 4,000 partner stores where you can earn cash back and now has a brand new browser extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Mr. Rebates (Chrome extension, Firefox add-on) website looks like it hails from the early 2000s, but it’s typically offers solid everyday cash back earnings. And despite it’s old look, it has extensions to help remind you when you can be earning cash back on a website.
Other cash back portals include:
- BeFrugal: Chrome extension and Firefox add-on
- GoCashBack: Chrome extension
- Lemoney: Chrome extension
- RebatesMe: Chrome extension and Firefox add-on
- Shop At Home: Chrome extension and Firefox add-on
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured image by filadendron via Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.