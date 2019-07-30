This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re planning to make a large online purchase soon, listen up. Alaska, American, Southwest and United are currently offering shopping portal bonuses, and if you maximize all of them, you could walk away with up to 8,000 bonus points and miles across the four airlines. While many of the promos are labeled as back-to-school specific, they’re the perfect time to earn redeemable miles — regardless of if you’re making back-to-school purchases.
Related: The Beginners Guide to Airline Shopping Portals
There’s no registration needed for any of the promotions, but you’ll want to keep their end dates in mind, as they’ll only be available for a limited time. In addition, please note that for all four, you can only earn one bonus based on the cumulative amount you spend by the respective expiration dates.
Alaska Mileage Plan Shopping
Alaska’s offering up to 1,500 bonus miles when you spend with its shopping portal. You’ll earn these bonus miles in one of the following tiers based on how much you spend:
- If you spend $150 or more, you’ll earn 300 bonus Mileage Plan miles
- If you spend $300 or more, you’ll earn 750 bonus Mileage Plan miles
- If you spend $500 or more, you’ll earn 1,500 bonus Mileage Plan miles
The bonus tiers are in addition to the miles you’ll earn per dollar spent. This specific promotion is awarded based on cumulative purchases made via the Mileage Plan shopping portal by August 11, 2019, at 11:59pm ET. Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the maximum 1,500 bonus Alaska miles you can earn as part of this promotion are worth $27. The terms of the offer indicate that it may take up to 10 weeks for the bonus miles to post, though it’ll likely be faster than that.
American AAdvantage Shopping
American’s promotion is a bit more attractive, as it offers more miles for the same spending levels. The promotion ends on August 18 at 11:59pm ET, so it also runs slightly longer than Alaska’s.
- If you spend $150 or more, you’ll earn 500 bonus AAdvantage miles
- If you spend $300 or more, you’ll earn 1,000 bonus AAdvantage miles
- If you spend $500 or more, you’ll earn 2,000 bonus AAdvantage miles
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 2,000 bonus AAdvantage miles are worth $28, and like Alaska, the bonus miles you’d earn are in addition to the miles earned per dollar spent at the merchant. However, the usual exclusions apply. Qualifying purchases do not include returns, cancellations, shipping and handling, taxes, gift card or other cash equivalent purchases. In addition, certain products are not eligible, so be sure to read the terms and conditions of the individual merchant to make sure your purchase will qualify.
Southwest Rapid Rewards Shopping
While Southwest is branding this as a semi-annual bonus, it comes along at the same time as other back-to-school promotions. With this Rapids Rewards promo, you can earn a maximum of 2,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points when you spend $550 by August 18 at 11:59pm ET. The earning tiers break down as follows:
- If you spend $125 or more, you’ll earn 250 bonus Rapid Rewards points
- If you spend $300 or more, you’ll earn 900 bonus Rapid Rewards points
- If you spend $550 or more, you’ll earn 2,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the maximum 2,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points are worth $30. Again, not every purchase will qualify, so read the fine print before you click through to a merchant to make sure you aren’t disappointed at missing out on your bonus miles, which should post within 10 weeks of the end of the promotion.
United MileagePlus Shopping
Finally, United is offering up to 2,500 bonus MileagePlus miles when using its MileagePlus shopping portal. Here’s how the tiers break down, based on how much you spend during the promotional period:
- If you spend $150 or more, you’ll earn 500 bonus MileagePlus miles
- If you spend $350 or more, you’ll earn 1,500 bonus MileagePlus miles
- If you spend $600 or more, you’ll earn 2,500 bonus MileagePlus miles
The United promotion is good for purchases made by August 18 at 11:59pm ET. Again, bonus miles earned as part of this promotion are in addition to the miles you’ll earn per dollar spent through the shopping portal, but again, you can only earn one of the bonuses based on your total, cumulative spending through the end of the promotion.
Use the Right Credit Card
When shopping online, you’ll want to make sure you use a credit card that has high earning rates on non-bonus spending. The Chase Freedom Unlimited, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express are great options, but make sure to read our guide to The Best Credit Cards for Everyday Spending to see which cards will maximize your returns for online purchases.
Featured image by filadendron / Getty Images.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page with all currently available airline shopping portal promotions, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for updates. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older offers below.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 3% cash back on all purchases in your 1st year on up to $20K spent
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: No annual fee + earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases after you meet the $20,000 cap
- New Offer! Double Cash Back: Earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After that earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 17.24-25.99%. Balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount transferred, $5 minimum
- No minimum to redeem for cash back
- Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open
- Free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠
- No annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.