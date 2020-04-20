You can now make these fan-favorite secret recipes from Disney, Hilton and more at home
If you’ve found yourself with a little more time on your hands — as well as an increased desire to travel — while sheltering at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, you’re in good company.
Hilton recently released its famous DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie recipe, and a number of other well-known hospitality brands are keeping travelers (and foodies) engaged by revealing carefully guarded secret recipes.
Now, you can experience a handful of iconic Disney delights, whip up Waffle House-worthy breakfasts and even turn your kitchen counter into a hotel check-in desk with a plate of house-baked chocolate chip cookies.
Whatever it is you’re craving, we hope you’re hungry.
Hilton’s DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies
Once a closely-guarded secret recipe, Hilton just released its DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie recipe to a lot of fanfare. The cookies are a signature of the hotel brand, and many travelers (including almost everyone at TPG) look forward to receiving that freshly baked cookie at the check-in desk.
We had ourselves a little bakeoff and can confirm that even the homemade version of these cookies lived up to the hype. Our test bakers all made some small adjustments, but still agreed they turned out great.
To make them, you’ll need a handful ingredients, most of which you likely already have at home.
The standout ingredients here were the rolled oats and a splash of lemon juice. All of the TPG test bakers opted not to use walnuts, but if you love your cookies with a little extra crunch (and protein) feel free to stick to the original.
Disney World’s three-cheese grilled cheese
Ask anyone who’s been to Disney World since 2018, and they’ll likely rave about the Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box. Now, though, you can enjoy one from the comfort of your couch — and better yet, without all the crowds. We know you could use a grilled cheese sandwich right about now, too.
To make it, you’ll need plenty of cream cheese, garlic and (you guessed it) three different types of cheeses. You can find the full recipe here. You likely have the bulk of the ingredients at home already.
Not surprisingly, people on the internet are pretty pleased about the news.
One person even even called this sandwich the “best grilled cheese” of their life.
Now if you’ll excuse us, we have some cheese to buy.
Disney’s classic churros
No matter which Disney park you’ve visited around the world, you’ve probably been enchanted by the sweet, cinnamon sugar smell of the delicious churros (or better yet, tried one for yourself). While all Disney parks around the world are closed indefinitely, you can now recreate some of the magic at home.
You probably have the majority of the ingredients at home for this recipe, too, including butter, salt, flour, eggs and sugar. Get ready to queue up your favorite Disney classic while cooking up your favorite Disney snack.
TPG’s director of travel content, Summer Hull, made churros for the first time ever following the Disney recipe and reported success. Pro tip: If you don’t have a piping bag on hand, you can just got a small hole in the corner of a Ziploc and use it in a similar manner to squeeze out the dough and create the little churro bites.
Once finished, these may disappear faster than intended, so consider yourself warned … or make a double batch!
Disney’s famous Dole Whip
Arguably the most famous Disney snack, though, is Dole Whip. The Mouse recently released a similar recipe for the cult-favorite Dole Whip, although as BuzzFeed reported, it’s not exactly the same (the original Dole Whip is vegan and dairy-free).
Either way, it’s a tasty snack sure to please all of the kids (and grown-ups) in your house. Here’s the full recipe, as found on the app:
Summer and her family made this recipe over the weekend as well, and said it was extremely easy to pull off — and tasty.
Add a Disneyland shirt and some ears and it’s like you are back in the parks … almost.
Waffle House waffle mix
While it might not be a typical hospitality brand, there’s no shortage of Southern hospitality at any Waffle House in the United States. Seriously, airlines could learn a thing or two about service from this restaurant chain.
Now, you can get your hands on the chain’s insanely popular waffles at home, thanks to newly released, limited-edition waffle mix. Each bag makes enough for 20 to 24 waffles and costs only $15.
But, if you have your heart set on Waffle House waffles at home, act fast. When they were released, they sold out almost instantaneously, although they are being restocked regularly.
Waffle House hash browns
While you’re at it, top off your pancakes with a side of Waffle House’s famous hash browns.
Also on sale for $15, you could be feasting on a truly home-cooked meal from the comfort of your dining room table, kitchen — even your bed! Whatever you do, don’t forget to smother or cover them for a little extra Southern hospitality.
If you can’t go to Waffle House, might as well bring Waffle House to your, well, house.
Ikea’s famous meatballs
We know, we know — Ikea isn’t exactly a hospitality company either. But they have beds and people go out of their way to visit them, so it kind of counts, right?
Either way, you can’t go wrong cooking up Ikea’s famous Swedish meatballs at home. The furniture giant released the recipe for the fan-favorite snack to help ease the panic of lockdown.
It’s a dish the whole family will love, and one batch serves four.
Carnival’s melting chocolate cake
While it might not be a brand-new recipe, Carnival’s melting chocolate cake is a favorite for a reason.
You’ll only need dark chocolate, butter, eggs, sugar and flour to turn one of the most famous desserts at sea into a dish you can enjoy on dry land. It’s quick to make, so ooey, gooey goodness could be yours in about 15 minutes. Pair it with some vanilla ice cream and you’re in for quite a treat.
While we won’t be cruising in the immediate future, this chocolate cake recipe is enough to hold us over until it’s safe to do so again.
Featured image courtesy of DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort.
